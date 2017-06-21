We're still waiting to see if Android Wear 2.0 does any favors for the platform, but in the meantime it's tough to justify spending a lot on a new smartwatch. The Huawei Watch 2 starts at $300, but you can get one for $35 off today on eBay. That's more probably justifiable for Android nerds.

The watch available on eBay is the black "sport" version of the Huawei Watch 2 (the other colors are listed as out of stock). The black rubber strap is attached to the frame, so you're stuck with it. The watch retails for around $300 on most sites, so $264.99 is a good discount. The Huawei Watch 2 has built-in GPS and NFC for Android Pay. There's no digital crown, though.

This listing includes free shipping in the US, and tax is only paid in New York. The seller will also ship internationally if you're willing to pay for it.