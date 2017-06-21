The LG G5 was by no means a perfect phone. It was pretty expensive when it launched, and the modular add-ons never really caught on. Still, it received positive feedback for its wide-angle camera and removable battery (among other things). Now you can get an unlocked G5 for $259.99 on Newegg, at least $50 less than what any other US retailer is currently charging.

If you need a refresher, the LG G5 has a Snapdragon 820 processor, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of expandable storage, and dual rear cameras (one of which is a wide-angle lens). This was the only phone to support LG's 'Friends' modular accessories, like the 'Hi-Fi Plus' external DAC and LG Cam Plus (a camera grip with additional controls).

It's worth noting that the LG G5 does suffer from bootloops, but not nearly to the extent of the Nexus 5X. Newegg is selling the G5 with a 1-year warranty, and you can buy it from the source link below.