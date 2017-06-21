If you're not familiar with it, CrossOver is a program for Mac and Linux that allows you to run Windows programs through a compatibility layer (without actually running or owning a copy of Windows). It's based on Wine, and the developers frequently contribute code back to Wine, but CrossOver is commercial software and has a few additional features.

After three years of development, CodeWeavers (the company behind CrossOver) released an alpha build of CrossOver for Android in August of last year. Since then, CodeWeavers has continued to update it with new features and bug fixes, and today the company has released Alpha 4. Here's the full changelog from the Play Store:

We now support Android N! Several fixes for Office on Chromebooks are included in this release. We also now support 64-bit file offsets, allowing for use of very large files. CrossOver's UI has further enhancements, and we have improved our feature for gathering debug logs during testing. We have many other fixes in this release.

The new version definitely seems to work better on my ASUS Chromebook Flip, which currently has the Android 7.0 runtime in the Beta channel. Windows apps run right alongside your other Android apps and Chrome OS windows, much like running Wine on desktop Linux or macOS.

I don't have a copy of Office 2013, so I can't test the improvements there, but the CrossOver app itself is definitely improved. It's much easier to remove/re-install apps, and you can more easily access the Wine configuration and command line for each application.

If you want to try out the Crossover Preview for yourself, you can sign up here. You'll need a Chromebook with the Play Store, or an x86 Android device.