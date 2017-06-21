Article Contents
Welcome to Wednesday! We're halfway through another week. I don't know about the rest of you, but the Summer Solstice is hotter than blazes here. If you're lucky enough to be in some comfortable air conditioning, then enjoy it. If you're like me and praying for a reprieve, then maybe you can distract yourself for a few minutes with today's app sales post... I can't wait for winter.
The 10-cent weekly sales are not usually valid in the U.S. Other countries like the U.K., Russia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Romania, and Australia are eligible. Be sure to check if your country is included.
Free
Games
- Zenge - $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Etaria | Survival Adventure - $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
- MathShot Multiplication Tables - $1.99 -> Free; 4 days left
- Biome.io - PRO - $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
Icon packs & customization
- Gold Icons Pro -Cool Icon Pack - $0.99 -> Free; 3 hours left
- Timeless Icon Pack - $0.99 -> Free; 3 hours left
- ELEV8 Icon Pack - $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Gothic 3D Live Wallpaper - $1.49 -> Free; 1 day left
- MINIMALE VINTAGE Icon Pack - $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- PHIX RETRO - ICON PACK - $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- ANDROMEDA - Icon Pack - $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- ANTIMATTER - ICON PACK - $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- DARKMATTER VINTAGE - ICON PACK - $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- Evolve Wallpapers - $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- Stacks Icon Pack - $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- TwoPixel Dark - Icon Pack - $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- TwoPixel Light - Icon Pack - $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- Fuel Watch Face - $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
- Krix Icon Pack - $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
Game of the Week
- Cut the Rope - 0.10 (or equivalent in your country)
Sale
Apps
- Bills Reminder - $3.99 -> $1.49; 6 days left
- HD Camera Pro - silent shutter - $2.49 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Screen off via short timeout - $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Voice Recorder Pro (License) - $2.49 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Modbus Monitor Advanced - $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- FTP Server - $2.74 -> $1.99; Time left not specified
- iLovecraft "Immersive Book". - $1.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
- iPoe 1 - Edgar Allan Poe Tales. - $1.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
- Space Flight Simulator - $3.99 -> $2.99; Time left not specified
- Wi-Fi Ruler - Paid (Wi-Fi Manager) - $1.99 -> $1.49; Time left not specified
Games
- Dead Age - $2.99 -> $1.99; 3 hours left
- Hyperlight EX - $1.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
- Fairy Tale Mysteries (Full) - $4.99 -> $2.99; 6 days left
- Lost Grimoires (Full) - $4.99 -> $2.99; 6 days left
- Space Fuss - $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Survival Island 3D PRO - $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Tibetan Quest (Full) - $4.99 -> $1.99; 6 days left
- Time Mysteries 1 (Full) - $4.99 -> $1.99; 6 days left
- Sproggiwood - $4.99 -> $1.99; 7 days left
- Carcassonne - $4.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
- Fiete Islands - $2.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
- Fiete Match - Memo Kids Game - $2.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
- Kingdom Rush Origins - $2.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
- Perfil 2 - $1.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
Icon packs & customization
- Aurora Pro Live Wallpaper - $1.49 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Quantum Dots Icon Pack - $1.49 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Past Life Regression Hypnosis - $2.99 -> Free; 3 hours left
- Diseases & Disorders - $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Social Sounds - Remove Ads - $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Rosary Wallet PRO - $1.99 -> $0.99; 2 days left
- Pocket Anatomy - $9.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- AntiVirus PRO Android Security - $11.99 -> $1.99; Time left not specified
- Betting Tips VIP - $22.99 -> $10.99; Time left not specified
- iHunter Ontario - $5.99 -> $4.49; Time left not specified
- iHunter Saskatchewan - $5.99 -> $4.49; Time left not specified
- Phone 2 Location - Caller ID Location Tracker Pro - $9.99 -> $3.99; Time left not specified
- Tablet AntiVirus Security PRO - $11.99 -> $1.99; Time left not specified
- Voice Recorder Pro - $7.49 -> $3.49; Time left not specified
