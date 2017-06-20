There is at least one certainty all consumers can have when it comes to phones these days. And that is: a new flagship launch means JerryRigEverything has a new video posted. This time his Mohs hardness points are set squarely on the display of the OnePlus 5. And when it comes to durability, the OnePlus 5 handles itself well.

Now, it's true, my title may have given away the results of JerryRigEverything's tests. But, it's not the destination that matters, it's the journey. And that makes it worth seeing exactly what qualifies as success. When you see how well the back holds up to scratches, and how little damage even the most violent wrenching achieves, you might find yourself interested in picking one up. Like it or hate it, everyone loves watching a new flagship be tormented. The OnePlus 5 is no different.

We enjoyed the device pretty well in our review. In fact, we liked it so much that we gave it our coveted "Most Wanted" award. (Get it? We're police.) If the video and our review have you convinced, perhaps it's time you picked one up? Unfortunately, they require a code for purchase during this first week, but don't worry. We've got your back.