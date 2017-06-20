The most recent update to Inbox, 1.49, has made a minor tweak that could be a lifesaver. Now when you make a response to an email via a notification, you have a window to undo sending the email in the same notification. So if you notice a misspelling, see the wrong recipient, or change your mind just a moment too late, now you have a chance to pull things back, just as you would on the desktop site or app.

We gave the APK a teardown. But, so far this looks to be the only difference in 1.49. Even the full (and brief) changelog can testify:

WHAT'S NEW • You can now undo an action taken inside a notification.