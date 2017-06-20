Anyone who's into gaming will know what Humble Bundle is all about. Pick up a selection of great games for an incredibly low price. What's not to like? The Roguelikes Mobile Bundle has just launched with 9 new games, but a familiar old deal. You can pick up three of them for $1, six of them for $5, or all nine of them by beating the current average payment ($5.26 at the time of writing, which is a steal).

For those unaware, roguelikes are a type of RPG that take inspiration from Dungeons & Dragons, in which you traverse deadly dungeon levels. The 1980 game Rogue was the forerunner, and the genre continues to be extremely popular today. This explains why there are so many compelling mobile games in the style available for this bundle. The lowest $1 tier will give you Desktop Dungeons, bit Dungeon I, and bit Dungeon II. The second tier also comes with Pixel Heroes: Byte & Magic, Road Not Taken, and Dungelot: Shattered Lands. Beat the average and you'll get all those, plus Heroes of Loot 2, Sproggiwood, and Star Chindy: SciFi Roguelike. That's a lot of quality gaming for very little dollar.

The games are all DRM-free and there are also bonuses such as game soundtracks, as if the deal needed sweetening anymore. As with all Humble Bundle's, this deal will only be available for a limited time; you've got until 3rd July to grab this one. Continuing a fine tradition, you can also choose to give some your payment to a choice of charities. The split between Humble Bundle, the game developers, and charity is also up to you. The games alone are worth $40 if bought separately, so if roguelikes are your thing, get involved with this while you can.