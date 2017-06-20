If you have yet to make the jump into buying sundries via the internet, today's deal might at least convince you to give it a try. Right now you can spend $15 over at Groupon and get $40 to spend on your first order via Google Express. Depending on your area you might see different levels of service and varying retailers through the home delivery shopping service. But, if you're shopping for non-perishables goods, there is quite a selection.

I used Google Express for almost a year after the service launched in my city, and it was fantastic. It was hugely convenient being able to avoid the traffic when shopping for large items, or picking up things in bulk from retailers like Costco or PetSmart. With their ongoing free trial and this promotion, you can test the service out for yourself.

Google Express doesn't have much in the way of perishable goods (at least, in any area I've seen), but for the majority of your other purchases, you can usually find what you need. They even have an app so you can put together an order anytime, at any place. Remember, this deal only applies towards your first purchase through Google Express, so if you've used the service before, you are out of luck.