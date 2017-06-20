Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android games that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so.

Featured App

Cubiscape

Today's roundup is presented by Cubiscape from Peter Kováč. From the outset, Cubiscape may appear uncomplicated in its setup. You simply need to get the ball to its goal. But once you dig in, you will see how devilishly well thought-out and challenging the puzzle design is. As a free-to-play release, you can easily try the game's first 60 human designed levels at no cost. When you do finally run out of these free puzzles, you will have the ability to purchase all new level packs. There is even an endless mode (AI generated levels) with three tiers of difficulty (easy and hard being free as well). This mode will be appreciated more by the seasoned players that already know a lot about the game mechanics and more complex elements. The game has more than twenty active elements (either enemy or tile types) that are sometimes combined in a very peculiar way. And unlike most free-to-play games, there are no annoying advertisements present to interrupt your gaming. So no matter how you slice it, Cubiscape offers a premium experience in a wonderfully free package.

Original puzzle game with amazing gameplay and stylish graphics. Can you escape the evil cubes that are hunting you? Play for free now to find out. 60 free campaign levels. No ads. Free random challenges - endless supply of levels. Easy to play, hard to master.

Games

Angry Birds Evolution

Android Police coverage: Angry Birds Evolution is a new take on the franchise, but it's still more of the same

Most of you should be pretty familiar with the Angry Birds franchise at this point. There have been numerous games released under the moniker as well as an animated movie. Well, it would appear that Rovio Entertainment has taken the franchise into a new direction. This time around you are tasked with collecting over a hundred all new Angry Birds characters. That is right; Angry Birds Evolution is a gacha game. You can pick up Angry Birds Evolution for free, though there are plenty of advertisements and in-app purchases that range up to $99.99 per item to contend with.

There’s a new flock on the block. Hatch, collect, and evolve over a hundred all new Angry Birds characters from the other side of the tracks, and kick the pigs off of Bird Island while you’re at it. Something is causing the the pigs to herd to Bird Island in droves, and the birds have found their eggs in danger once again. It’s up to you to assemble an unstoppable team of evolved super birds and put a stop to the pigs’ shenanigans once and for all. Or at least until the next time they pull a stunt like this...

I Am President

Okay, I want to preface this listing by stating that I am pretty aware of how divisive political content can be. I just want to make it clear that the positioning of this game in this list is wholly dependent on its pricing and has no reflection on my or anyone else's political leanings on the site. With that out of the way, I Am President is basically a Reigns clone with a modern day skin. Essentially you are given cards with satirical scenarios on them. By either swiping left or right, you decide how to react, much like a choose your own adventure game. I Am President is a premium release that is priced at $2.49, and there are no advertisements or in-app purchases available in the title.

You are the commander-in-chief of the world's greatest country, and your people need you to keep things that way. Decide the fate of your people by swiping with your Almighty (and Totally Not Small) Fingers to make Super Important Decisions. Appease your citizens by passing resolutions that maintain the powers of state, combat internet trolls and fend off alien invaders of the extraterrestrial kind.

Toca Lab: Plants

Toca Boca is a pretty popular publisher of kid-focused games on the Play Store. What is nice about them is the fact that they only list games that are either free or priced upfront. Luckily Toca Lab: Plants does not sway from this pricing scheme as it is priced at $2.99. As for the gameplay, this is a fun discovery-based game that focuses on plants. Things such as watering, nutrition, and lighting are all elements that can be experimented with. Honestly, for a children's game, Toca Lab: Plants is a solid title.

Just like with the first app in the Toca Lab Series, Toca Lab: Elements, your curiosity will lead the way. Choose your plant, then visit five different locations in the lab. Have fun experimenting at each station to see how the plants evolve. Keep experimenting until you’ve collected all 35 plant characters in the app. Once you’ve collected a plant, keep experimenting to continue to evolve it. Who says kids can’t be scientists? Toca Lab: Plants brings out the budding botanist in everybody.

YANKAI'S PEAK.

YANKAI'S PEAK is a Sokoban-style puzzle game where you push around pyramids in order to fill appropriately colored slots scattered around each level. The gameplay can be challenging, and there is an undo button for those that do struggle. You can grab YANKAI'S PEAK for $2.99 upfront, and there is no worry of any advertisements or in-app purchases included with the download.

YANKAI'S PEAK. is a love letter to PYRAMIDS. A colorful PYRAMID-pushing puzzle game about the beauty and joy of being a sentient blue PYRAMID.

Mr Future Ninja

Mr Future Ninja is a beautiful stealth game that just happens to be a little short. This can make the $3.99 price tag a bit hard to swallow, as there are only 19 levels in the game right now. Sure, more content may be added later, but that is not a guarantee. If you do not mind short gaming experiences, then I would wholeheartedly recommend Mr Future Ninja as it is an impressive looking game that is both challenging and fun.

A ninja stealths around a futuristic skyscraper - the headquarters of an evil corporation. They have abducted your clan and are planning to conduct experiments on them. Their plan is to clone their own ninjas and sell them as mindless servants in a service called Mr Future Ninja. You're the last hope to bring down the corporation and free your clan.

Shootout on Cash Island

Shootout on Cash Island is a side scrolling platformer with a lot of charm. Think Super Mario Bros. mixed with Contra, except you have to start from scratch with your weapons at every level. To say this game is challenging would be putting it lightly. Luckily the challenge is half the fun. Once you complete a level, you feel as though you actually did something. You learned the game, and you triumphed! If that sounds like fun to you, then you can pick up Shootout on Cash Island for free. Just keep in mind that there are small banner advertisements in the game's menu.

Bobby from HOT GUNS Team has a job to locate and secure the legendary Money Tree, but as it always happens in this kind of nonsense stories - he's not the only one looking for it. Use guns, helmets, grenades and jetpacks to find and collect the map pieces placed in the empty jam jars around the island. Shootout in Cash Island it's an absurd action platformer and also a side story to HOT GUNS game (available on PC)

RPS.io

Competitive .io games have seen quite a few different iterations on Android, but often the gameplay is quite similar. You are simply battling for control of a square map. RPS.io does not stray too far from this concept, but it does deliver a more unique presentation. You see, the gameplay revolves around a large multiplayer game of rock, paper, scissors. As you move around the map, you want to attack any player that has a weakness to your character. RPS.io is available for free, and there are no in-app purchases in the game, but there are advertisements, and they can not be removed.

Super addictive, fast-paced battle as characterized Rock, Paper and Scissors. Enter the Arena and use tactics to break the record within 5-mins battle round.

Beautiful minimal art style in characters, user interface. Collect coins in all ways and unlock insanely cool new skins.

Move with Joystick in the left and unleash skills of bumping and accelerating with right buttons.

Catch your enemies but watch out natural enemies and take advantage of RPS tactics. You will become your natural enemy if failing accelerating and bumping.

Collect power-ups at Treasures Arena and unleash skills of bump, shield, and mystery gift pack appropriately.

Neighbours from Hell: Season 1

Neighbours from Hell: Season 1 is a port of the stealth-based PC game Neighbours from Hell. It is offered for free with a couple of levels available for trial, though there is a single in-app purchase of $1.99 that unlocks the full content. If you are unfamiliar with the gameplay, it has you twistedly laying traps against your unsuspecting neighbors. The more mayhem you cause, the better off you will be. In total, there are 14 levels available that should last you at least 4 hours. Considering the price of this classic, that is not a bad deal at all.

Creep around your neighbour ’s house performing ever more elaborate tricks upon the unsuspecting resident. As the star of a fantastic new TV show, cameras will track your every move as you set your fiendish traps. Your objectives are to create more and more disarray, increase ratings and maybe even winning prestigious awards. But beware of watchful neighbors and alert guard dogs; if they catch you then the show will be taken off air.

Neighbours from Hell: Season 2

Just like the above listing for Season 1, Neighbours from Hell: Season 2 is a port of the PC game Neighbours from Hell 2: On Vacation. Again, just like the above listing, Season 2 has a few levels in the game available for free and a single in-app purchase of $1.99 that unlocks the rest of the game. This time around, the gameplay will be a bit more difficult, as there is a new character in the mix that can screw up your trap laying plans. Season 2 is also a bit shorter than Season 1, clocking in at around 3 hours to fully beat. Suffice to say, it will probably be best to start with Season 1.

The reality TV show of neighbourly nastiness and community commotion moves on to the next round. The Neighbour from Hell wants to enjoy an undeserved holiday – reason enough for Woody and the camera team to sneak along onto the cruise liner to make the nasty neighbour's holiday a living hell. This time, the neighbour's mum has joined him, and she is taking good care of her baby. Get the Neighbour from Hell into his mum's and fellow travellers' bad books, play tricks on him and give free reign to your vengeance.

Ballium

Ballium is a minimal space-based bowling game. You simply tap on the screen where you want the ball to go, to then curve the ball (if need be) by tapping in the direction you want the ball to turn. This makes the game simple to understand and easy for anyone to pick up and play. The game is available for free, through there are advertisements and in-app purchases that range up to $1.99. Luckily it is a single IAP that is used for removing the ads.

111% New arcade game "Ballium" .!. Enjoy bowling game in a fantastic space. You can knock down all ten pins and experience the shinning stars. You can feel huge crash with simple control. Get high scores on special maps. This is a simple, addictive arcade and action game. Simple, but Addictive.

Evergrow: Paper Forest

Evergrow: Paper Forest tells a touching tale of youth and the challenges of growing up. This is told to the player, not through text, but through the game's surroundings. The gameplay consists of controlling a rabbit on a set grid. It is the job of the rabbit to help the forest grow back. Evergrow: Paper Forest is available for free, but it does contain advertisements and in-app purchases that range up to $2.99 per item.

Solve puzzles in the handcrafted forests of Evergrow through the eyes of an imaginative child and his parents. Discover their unfolding story told through the child's ever-changing room. In each puzzle, the player must guide the rabbit to fill all tiles with grass while avoiding obstacles and using special tiles and making a trail to complete the goal.

Soar: Tree of Life

If you have ever played the game Flower on PS3 or PS4, you will have a good idea of how Soar: Tree of Life plays. Instead of controlling a flower petal, you simply navigate a bird through marked points of interest. As you fly past these points, you help the surrounding area flourish with color. Soar: Tree of Life is intended as a relaxing game with very few goals, which lends itself well towards players who don't want a ton of challenge. Soar: Tree of Life is available for free, and there are no advertisements to be seen. There are in-app purchases however, and they range up to $3.49 per item.

Relax and unwind with Soar, an exploration based adventure game designed to restore colour and beautiful music to a stunning but unforgotten land. The Tree of Life has faded so a drought of colour has fallen on the Island of Paradise. The rings of colour need to be activated to restore the 7 colours and rejuvenate the tree. Soar puts you at the heart of an incredible tranquil journey where you can collect your fellow birds, restore the sun and create beautiful music, leaving you with a sense of calm, in a relaxed state and feeling truly revitalised.

∞ Infinity Merge

Infinity Merge is basically a Threes! clone with a few tweaks. Instead of combining numbers, you are combining shapes. Another tweak is how you have a hammer powerup available to you, for when you need to remove a pesky shape that is in your way. Short of those changes, the gameplay is exactly what you would expect. You can grab Infinity Merge for free, but there are advertisements and in-app purchases that range up to $5.49 per item to contend with.

∞ Infinity Merge is a trendy sliding puzzle game. It is a Brain training game where you need to match blocks that have the same number of dots, shape and colour, until you reach Infinity. This is a very relaxing game (yet, challenging.). You can match 2 blocks only, but you can also match 3, 4 or even 5 blocks if you play the Expert Mode. The more blocks you match & merge, the higher the score you get.

Dungeon Rushers FREE

Dungeon Rushers FREE is a free version of Mi-Clos Studio's recently released Dungeon Rushers. It was probably released in order to allow people a free way to try out the game. Sort of like a demo. So if you enjoy linear dungeon exploration and turn-based battles, then you are in luck. Something else to consider is the fact that this free version has the same amount of in-app purchases as the paid version. They both go as high as $5.99 per item. So if you wanted to check the game out, now could not be a better time.

Dungeon Rushers is a 2D tactical RPG combining dungeon crawler’s gameplay and turn based fights. Manage your team, loot dusty dungeons, crush armies of monsters and craft mighty equipment. Be part of an epic adventure with a colorful cast of characters in an off-beat universe. Build your own dungeon and challenge other players. Build your own dungeon in which you can spread traps and monsters to prevent other adventurers from looting your chest.

The Mummy Dark Universe Stories

Typically movie tie-in mobile games are offered for free, due to their relative existence as an advertisement tool. Well, that is not the case for The Mummy Dark Universe Stories. While it is a free download, the majority of content is locked behind in-app purchases. There is also the issue where if you have not seen the movie, the game gives you a loose outline that will ruin the movie's plot. Short of those matters, The Mummy Dark Universe Stories is an average storybook title that does little to set itself apart from the many others on the Play Store. As a free release, there are advertisements and in-app purchases that range up to $19.99 per item included with the download.

The legend of The Mummy continues in this globe trotting supernatural mystery that picks up where the movie leaves off. Choose your fate in an immersive visual tale filled with dynamic comic book style illustrations that spin you through an action-packed adventure. Unlock hidden secrets in every interactive episode as you trigger unique puzzles and uncover multiple endings. Every spellbinding turn reveals a high-stakes decision that changes the outcome of the storyline.

Martial Arts Brutality

If you enjoy the sheer brutality of fighting games, you may enjoy Martial Arts Brutality. While this is a mostly a card-based game, the actual attacks are performed by your own motions on the touch screen. The beauty is in the design of how that is illustrated. If you look at the pictures below, you will see an x-ray like image. This image shows exactly how your attacks are delivered and what damage they inflict. You can pick up Martial Arts Brutality as a free-to-play title, so that does mean there are advertisements and in-app purchases that range up to $26.99 per item.

Enter the savage world of Martial Arts Brutality. In this F2P turn based tactical card fighter, you will learn the secrets of Kung Fu, master control of your formidable Chi Energy and perfect the legendary Dim Mak death touch. Discover and collect technique cards, upgrade their awesome powers, and build ultimate fighting decks. Inflict horrific injuries on you opponents and execute many different KO types as you battle your way to becoming a Dragon Grand Master.

Castle Cats

Castle Cats is a collection-based RPG with a cat theme. Your main purpose in the game is to collect as many different cats as you can in order to combine and upgrade them into more powerful cats. Essentially this is a gacha game with a few RPG mechanics and a cute theme. As expected, Castle Cats is a free-to-play release that does contain advertisements and in-app purchases that range up to $29.99 per item.

Manage your very own guild of cat warriors in Castle Cats. Help Conan the Knight, Catniss the Archer and Francis the Mage put an end to The Evil Pugomancer’s reign once and for all. :3

Cars: Lightning League

Ah, another movie tie-in release. This time we have Cars: Lightning League, a game that has coincidentally released just in time for the debut of the movie Cars 3. If you are curious about the gameplay, this is a level-based runner game. You simply dodge, jump, or slide in order to collect as many coins as you can. A simple premise for a simple game. Besides the uninspired design of the gameplay, there are also advertisements and in-app purchases that range as high as $74.99 per item. For a game that is squarely targeted towards young children, I would say including IAPs that high is a pretty slimy move coming from Disney.

Feel the thrill of high-octane sport racing in Disney•Pixar’s Cars: Lightning League. Blindsided by a new generation of blazing-fast racers, the legendary Lightning McQueen is suddenly pushed out of the sport he loves. To get back in the game, help train the Piston Cup champ in iconic film locations as he prepares for a speedy comeback in this all-new game inspired by Disney•Pixar’s “Cars 3.” Race fast, race smart, and prove to the world that it’s not over until lightning strikes.

Race Kings

Despite the large install numbers on the Play Store, Race Kings has actually been officially launched in the last week. It is a racing game that relies on a single drifting mechanic. The goal of the game is to race against other opponents while drifting as much as you can around numerous corners. The main thing to consider though, are the included advertisements and in-app purchases that run as high as $79.99 per item. If neither of those monetization schemes bother you, then you can pick up the officially launched Race Kings for free today.

Experience thrilling new racing gameplay, and compete against 100% live real-time opponents. Two drivers, one winner. Take every corner sideways in a scream of smoking tires, your rival just inches from your window, the finish line only seconds away. You’ve never experienced racing like this before: intense drift duels, winner takes all, designed for mobile.

Asphalt Street Storm Racing

Never one to let a popular game not be copied, Gameloft has just released Asphalt Street Storm Racing, a clone of NaturalMotionGames' CSR Racing. If you are unfamiliar with the original, it is a drag racing game that features plenty of expensive cars. And just like the original, Asphalt Street Storm Racing works the same way. You simply time when your gear shifts need to happen and then tap on an arrow on the left or right side of the screen. Of course, there are plenty of wait timers, advertisements, and in-app purchases that range up to $99.99 per item to muddy up those waters, if for example, you thought the shifting mechanic sounded too easy.

Drag race across the world’s top cities behind the wheel of your favorite race machine. Drive your best turbo-charged Supercar across the world’s most glamorous and popular cities in high-speed drag races. Raise the stakes, show your muscle, and then smash your way through rain, snow storms or scorching heat, betting pink slips to win your rivals’ cars on amazing 3D streets. Looking for real quick multiplayer fun? How about live 1 vs. 3 PvP free-for-all races? The harder the race, the greater the triumph.

Golden Arcana: Tactics

Golden Arcana: Tactics is a collection driven card-based RPG that just popped up on the Play Store in beta. While it is in this beta stage, there appear to be no in-app purchases. While I am sure they will eventually be added in, for now they are absent. There are however some advertisements to be found within the game. If you feel that ads are not too much of an intrusion, you can pick up Golden Arcana: Tactics for free.

Welcome to the world of Arae. A place where fantasy and science coexist in harmony and civilizations bask in a golden age thanks to the power of Cards to solve their issues. But this is not a time of peace, and tactical conflicts between nations are very common. But a new threat has descended upon Arae. The Voraces race is ravaging all life and it looks like nothing can stop them.

