Instagram is one of the social media platforms where I spend more time lurking in my feed than actively participating in others' photos or posting any myself. So the update rolling out for the Android version is not aimed at people like me, but here I am telling all of you about it. Isn't that just swell of me.

Here's what you can expect:

Introducing face filters in the camera, an easy way to turn an ordinary selfie into something fun and entertaining. Express yourself and have playful conversations with friends. Tap the new face icon in the bottom right corner of the camera.

Use the front or back-facing camera — try them with Boomerang!

Send to friends or add to your story. Face filters will be rolling out globally over the coming weeks.

Facebook Messenger already features 3D masks, special effects, and stickers, all of which appeared in December. As I'm sure you saw in the changelog, face filters will be rolling out in the next few weeks. I already have them, but I am running the beta version of the app.

I can't say that I will have any use for them (pshaw, I already have a handlebar mustache when I want to), but for those who create their Instagram posts from the camera area, this could be fun. You can use either the front or rear-facing cameras to make things wacky.