If the fancy round Android Wear watches just aren't your style (or you're looking for something more fitness-focused), then this deal might interest you. Amazon has the Polar M600 for $250.29, which means that your total savings will be $79.66.

As you can tell, the M600 is not a watch that is meant to look pretty. It has a Fitbit look to it, but with Wear 2.0. You also get a MediaTek MT2601, a 1.3" 240x240 TFT display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3, a 500mAh battery, 24/7 activity tracking, GPS, a heart rate monitor, and waterproof-ness. Polar also claims that you can get two days out of the battery, but I would need to see that to believe it. But you get all of the advantages that Wear offers you (and it's downsides) for $250, which is not a bad price all things considered.

It's eligible for Prime, including the free two-day shipping. So if you're interested, you can find the deal via the source link below.