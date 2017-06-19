Once again, we've come around to the beginning of a new week. Mondays can be rough, so I'm here to help you through it with another app sales post! Hopefully, you'll find a gem in amongst today's trove of stuff. But without further ado, let's dive in.

As always, the free apps will remain in your library unless you uninstall them within the Play Store's refund window. It's just like buying an app in that regard. And the time remaining on the sales is accurate as of this writing.

Free

Apps

  1. Yobbo - create your sticker - $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
  2. Math Shot Add and Subtract 20 - $1.99 -> Free; 2 days left
  3. Math Shot Adding withing 10 - $1.99 -> Free; 4 days left
  4. NoteAndro - $5.49 -> Free; 4 days left

Games

  1. Monster Fantasy:World Champion - $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
  2. Aim Cannon - $5.49 -> Free; 3 days left
  3. Color and Shape Puzzle - $1.99 -> Free; 3 days left
  4. Feed Garfield - $1.99 -> Free; 4 days left
  5. Garfield's Escape Premium - $1.99 -> Free; 4 days left

Icon packs & customization

  1. Color Flow 3D Live Wallpaper - $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
  2. Karmanu Icon Pack - $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
  3. KasatMata UI Icon Pack Theme - $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
  4. Tembus - Icon Pack - $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
  5. Timbul Icon Pack - $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
  6. VR Knight - Fight with dragon - $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
  7. VR Shark - $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
  8. VR Star Pro - $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
  9. Chicago 3D Pro live wallpaper - $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
  10. Cosmo - Icon Pack - $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
  11. Lanting Icon Pack - $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
  12. Animated Birds - $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
  13. Elegant Flower 2 - $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
  14. Flix - Icon Pack - $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
  15. SL THEME DANGER - $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
  16. Sun - Icon Pack - $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
  17. Home Sweet Garfield Live WP - $1.99 -> Free; 4 days left
  18. Murky Icon Pack - $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
  19. Neon Icon Pack - $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left

Sale

Apps

  1. Weather Station - $2.49 -> $0.99; 1 day left
  2. AutoResponder for WA Pro - $3.99 -> $2.49; 2 days left
  3. Multiplication Tables - $1.99 -> $0.99; 3 days left
  4. Fast Burst Camera - $3.72 -> $0.99; 4 days left
  5. Multiplication Tables 10x10 - $1.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
  6. Multi-Screen Voice Calculator Pro - $7.95 -> $0.99; 4 days left
  7. Percent Calculator - $1.49 -> $0.99; 4 days left
  8. Photo Exif Editor Pro - $1.99 -> $1.29; 4 days left
  9. Screen Brightness Control - $5.49 -> $0.99; 4 days left
  10. Countdown Calendar - $2.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
  11. Weather Forecasts - $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  12. Stock Exchange - $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  13. NDS Boy! Pro - NDS Emulator - $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
  14. Bills Monitor - $1.49 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
  15. Money Care - Bill control - $2.49 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
  16. Speed camera radar (PRO) - $2.99 -> $1.99; Time left not specified

Games

  1. Heroes of Steel RPG Elite - $3.99 -> $0.99; 2 days left
  2. Lost Lands 2 (Full) - $4.99 -> $2.99; 2 days left
  3. Dementia - $1.49 -> $0.99; 4 days left
  4. Dynamite Fishing – World Games Premium - $2.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
  5. Greenskin Invasion - $1.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
  6. Forest 2 Premium - $1.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
  7. Mental Hospital IV HD - $1.49 -> $0.99; 4 days left
  8. Preschool Math Games Fun Pro - $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
  9. Arkanoid Defense HD - $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  10. Dinosaurs Coloring Game PRO - $4.49 -> $1.49; 6 days left
  11. Join the Dots - Fruits PRO - $3.49 -> $1.49; 6 days left
  12. Acidra Tears Dungeon RPG FULL - $1.49 -> $0.99; 7 days left
  13. Johnny Bonasera -$2.49 -> $1.49; 7 days left
  14. Mind Games Pro - $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
  15. GearMasterPlayer - $1.99 -> $1.49; Time left not specified
  16. Haunted Hotel: Death (Full) - $4.99 -> $2.99; Time left not specified
  17. Jack's House - Games for kids! - $1.99 -> $1.49; Time left not specified
  18. Lifeline - $1.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
  19. Lifeline 2 - $1.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
  20. Lifeline: Crisis Line - $2.99 -> $1.99; Time left not specified
  21. Lifeline: Flatline - $2.99 -> $1.99; Time left not specified
  22. Lifeline: Halfway to Infinity - $2.99 -> $1.99; Time left not specified
  23. Mental Hospital II - $1.69 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
  24. Mental Hospital III HD - $1.89 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
  25. Survival Island: Evolve Pro! - $1.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
  26. the Light - $1.54 -> $0.99; Time left not specified

Icon packs & customization

  1. Compound [light] Substratum - $1.49 -> $0.99; 3 days left
  2. Focus || Substratum Theme - $1.49 -> $0.99; 3 days left
  3. Ango - Icon Pack - $1.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
  4. Cornie Icons - $1.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
  5. Corvy - Icon Pack - $1.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
  6. Noizy Icons - $1.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
  7. 3C Battery Monitor Widget Pro - $3.49 -> $1.49; 5 days left
  8. PitchBlack│Substratum Theme - $2.99 -> $1.49; 6 days left
  9. Wallpapers - $2.49 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  10. Wallpapers & Backgrounds - $2.49 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  11. II Luxurious - $1.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

  1. Memory Booster for Android Pro - $3.99 -> Free; 6 days left
  2. Privacy Filter Pro - guard from prying eyes - $3.00 -> Free; 6 days left
  3. Call ID Informer Pro - $2.99 -> $0.99; 2 days left
  4. Volumizer+ - $1.99 -> $0.99; 2 days left
  5. Computer and IT Quiz (Pro) - $1.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
  6. Nukes USA Database - $9.99 -> $5.49; 4 days left
  7. 3C System Tuner Pro - $3.49 -> $1.49; 5 days left
  8. Auto Info Call (caller ID) - $2.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
  9. Dog Tracks - $10.95 -> $6.99; Time left not specified
  10. Pocket Doctor First Aid - $1.49 -> $0.99; Time left not specified