Free
Apps
- Yobbo - create your sticker - $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Math Shot Add and Subtract 20 - $1.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- Math Shot Adding withing 10 - $1.99 -> Free; 4 days left
- NoteAndro - $5.49 -> Free; 4 days left
Games
- Monster Fantasy:World Champion - $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Aim Cannon - $5.49 -> Free; 3 days left
- Color and Shape Puzzle - $1.99 -> Free; 3 days left
- Feed Garfield - $1.99 -> Free; 4 days left
- Garfield's Escape Premium - $1.99 -> Free; 4 days left
Icon packs & customization
- Color Flow 3D Live Wallpaper - $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Karmanu Icon Pack - $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- KasatMata UI Icon Pack Theme - $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Tembus - Icon Pack - $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Timbul Icon Pack - $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- VR Knight - Fight with dragon - $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- VR Shark - $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- VR Star Pro - $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Chicago 3D Pro live wallpaper - $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- Cosmo - Icon Pack - $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- Lanting Icon Pack - $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- Animated Birds - $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
- Elegant Flower 2 - $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
- Flix - Icon Pack - $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
- SL THEME DANGER - $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
- Sun - Icon Pack - $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
- Home Sweet Garfield Live WP - $1.99 -> Free; 4 days left
- Murky Icon Pack - $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Neon Icon Pack - $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
Sale
Apps
- Weather Station - $2.49 -> $0.99; 1 day left
- AutoResponder for WA Pro - $3.99 -> $2.49; 2 days left
- Multiplication Tables - $1.99 -> $0.99; 3 days left
- Fast Burst Camera - $3.72 -> $0.99; 4 days left
- Multiplication Tables 10x10 - $1.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
- Multi-Screen Voice Calculator Pro - $7.95 -> $0.99; 4 days left
- Percent Calculator - $1.49 -> $0.99; 4 days left
- Photo Exif Editor Pro - $1.99 -> $1.29; 4 days left
- Screen Brightness Control - $5.49 -> $0.99; 4 days left
- Countdown Calendar - $2.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- Weather Forecasts - $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Stock Exchange - $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- NDS Boy! Pro - NDS Emulator - $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Bills Monitor - $1.49 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
- Money Care - Bill control - $2.49 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
- Speed camera radar (PRO) - $2.99 -> $1.99; Time left not specified
Games
- Heroes of Steel RPG Elite - $3.99 -> $0.99; 2 days left
- Lost Lands 2 (Full) - $4.99 -> $2.99; 2 days left
- Dementia - $1.49 -> $0.99; 4 days left
- Dynamite Fishing – World Games Premium - $2.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
- Greenskin Invasion - $1.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
- Forest 2 Premium - $1.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
- Mental Hospital IV HD - $1.49 -> $0.99; 4 days left
- Preschool Math Games Fun Pro - $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- Arkanoid Defense HD - $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Dinosaurs Coloring Game PRO - $4.49 -> $1.49; 6 days left
- Join the Dots - Fruits PRO - $3.49 -> $1.49; 6 days left
- Acidra Tears Dungeon RPG FULL - $1.49 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Johnny Bonasera -$2.49 -> $1.49; 7 days left
- Mind Games Pro - $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- GearMasterPlayer - $1.99 -> $1.49; Time left not specified
- Haunted Hotel: Death (Full) - $4.99 -> $2.99; Time left not specified
- Jack's House - Games for kids! - $1.99 -> $1.49; Time left not specified
- Lifeline - $1.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
- Lifeline 2 - $1.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
- Lifeline: Crisis Line - $2.99 -> $1.99; Time left not specified
- Lifeline: Flatline - $2.99 -> $1.99; Time left not specified
- Lifeline: Halfway to Infinity - $2.99 -> $1.99; Time left not specified
- Mental Hospital II - $1.69 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
- Mental Hospital III HD - $1.89 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
- Survival Island: Evolve Pro! - $1.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
- the Light - $1.54 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
Icon packs & customization
- Compound [light] Substratum - $1.49 -> $0.99; 3 days left
- Focus || Substratum Theme - $1.49 -> $0.99; 3 days left
- Ango - Icon Pack - $1.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
- Cornie Icons - $1.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
- Corvy - Icon Pack - $1.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
- Noizy Icons - $1.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
- 3C Battery Monitor Widget Pro - $3.49 -> $1.49; 5 days left
- PitchBlack│Substratum Theme - $2.99 -> $1.49; 6 days left
- Wallpapers - $2.49 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Wallpapers & Backgrounds - $2.49 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- II Luxurious - $1.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
- Memory Booster for Android Pro - $3.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Privacy Filter Pro - guard from prying eyes - $3.00 -> Free; 6 days left
- Call ID Informer Pro - $2.99 -> $0.99; 2 days left
- Volumizer+ - $1.99 -> $0.99; 2 days left
- Computer and IT Quiz (Pro) - $1.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
- Nukes USA Database - $9.99 -> $5.49; 4 days left
- 3C System Tuner Pro - $3.49 -> $1.49; 5 days left
- Auto Info Call (caller ID) - $2.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
- Dog Tracks - $10.95 -> $6.99; Time left not specified
- Pocket Doctor First Aid - $1.49 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
