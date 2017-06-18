Boris Kraut, the former lead app maintainer for F-Droid, has announced in a recent post to the site's forums that he is leaving the project. Among the reasons cited for his departure were a lack of interest and motivation due to not actually using Android himself, as well as some internal disagreement about the best way to handle some future challenges the organization faces. He will still be around in the F-Droid IRC in the meantime.

When it comes to software development, a maintainer is someone that compiles, organizes, and distributes the software. They take the work done by developers and make it accessible to users. That often makes them the last set of technical eyes to rest on a product, so they have to handle a varied workload.

F-Droid is a non-profit volunteer project for distributing Free and Open Source Software, so the position Kraut is departing was not paid. If you'd like to consider contributing to the project yourself, you can make a donation or check out the various means of volunteering here.

Kraut's departure doesn't appear to suffer any animosity or drama. He made it clear in his statement that he felt F-Droid would be better served by a fresh perspective. He also lamented that he wasn't able to train a successor to take over for his current duties, but he is optimistic that the workload can be spread to others. Kraut' responsibilities at F-Droid pertained to adding and updating apps in the repository.

As a maintainer, his precise commitments cast a wide net, since every developer has a different way of making and distributing software. He was involved in operating and analyzing the build process for apps, monitoring commits, checking for errors, communicating with developers, and updating documentation. His later comments imply that his duties should be picked up by other contributors without too much difficulty, and he will still be able to communicate and answer any questions other contributors and maintainers might have.

The full text of Kraut's message to the F-Droid community is below: