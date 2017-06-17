Not to be forgotten to the passing of time, it appears that the Sony Xperia XA Ultra has started receiving a substantial update. Nougat is finally coming to the year-old phone, and not a moment too soon, either.

I don't want to insult your intelligence by rehashing what Nougat will bring, but at least owners of this 2016 device can look forward to expanded notifications, split screen, and an improved Doze mode. For now, the only reported versions to have received the update are F3211 (Europe) and F3212 (dual-SIM) — the variants for Asia and the U.S. are likely on their way.

If you're still rocking your XA Ultra, be sure to keep an eye out for the Nougaty goodness.