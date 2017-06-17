Residents in countries like Bangladesh and Macau can get used to seeing round numbers on their bank statements from Google Play. Google has just rolled out support for setting specific prices in local currencies for eight new countries. Keep in mind, these countries previously had Google Play, and purchases in them were still in their local currency. But, now developers can set specific prices in these places, if they choose to.

The full list of new countries is below:

Algeria

Bangladesh

Cambodia

Ghana

Kenya

Macau

Tansania

Sri Lanka

This is a follow-up to Google's sweeping addition of 25 countries back in 2014. Without this support, transactions previously took place at a conversion to the developer's default price and currency. So previously, prices in these countries were subject to change as exchange rates changed. Also, if a developer doesn't actually set a price for these new regions, users in those countries will continue to see the same behavior as before.

One interesting thing to note, although Cambodia uses the Riel, Google claims that prices for the country will appear in USD. However, they also do the same in Oman, Kuwait, and Bahrain.