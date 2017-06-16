T-Mobile is eager to get a head-start on Father's Day sales. In a new promo, the magenta carrier is allowing both new and existing customers to pick up a 2nd Galaxy S8, S8+, V20 or LG G6 for free with the purchase of their first one. There are terms and conditions associated with the deal, and the cost of the 2nd phone is reimbursed via a mail-in rebate, but it's not a bad offer if you've been looking to pick up a pair of the devices.

The LG and Samsung phones in the deal are fantastic devices. The G6 was an excellent change from the overall mediocrity and bootloop-festival of LG's earlier devices. The V20 is also superb if you are looking for a phone with a replaceable battery. But the real star of the sale is Samsung's latest pair of flagships. Snagging two of those for the price of one so quickly after launch is a great deal and a nice way to surprise your dad this father's day with a new phone. You don't have to tell him it was free, that can be our secret.

The deals are set to end on the 22nd, so if you are interested, don't spend too long thinking about it. To get either offer you need to pick up your phones via T-Mobile's EIP (Equipment Installment Plan), so you can't just pay for one outright and get a 2nd one free. Existing customers will also need to add an extra voice line with unlimited data, and new customers have to activate both phones on a T-Mobile ONE plan. The offer comes in the form of a mail-in rebate. Furthermore, if you cancel service, they expect you to pay the remaining balance at full price. For the full laundry list of exceptions and terms, you can check out the press release below, or check the details for yourself here.