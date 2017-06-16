Sending a GIF through Facebook's Messenger app is pretty easy. It's long been possible to send GIFs quickly using the dedicated button, and the app recently added support for GBoard's GIF search feature, giving you even more choice. Sending a GIF in the main Facebook app has been a little trickier, however, first having to find a one elsewhere and then copy/paste it in. To celebrate 30 years of GIFs (I had no idea they were that old, either), the Facebook app now also includes a GIF button right in the text field, allowing you to search for and send one without leaving the app.
I guess it was only a matter of time really, with GIFs proving as popular as ever. Let's face it; they're perfect for so many situations when you want to convey an emotion without actually writing anything. Comment sections are sure to become even more unwieldy now, though, as people go overboard trying out the new feature. Hit the GIF button and enter your query to have it perform a search. Chose from the results and with one more tap the GIF will be sent as a comment. It's as simple as that.
To further mark the 30-year birthday celebration, Facebook has commissioned a series of GIFs featuring various internet celebrities. They've been created by GIPHY Studios and are all crazy and colorful, like the one above with Vine star Logan Paul. Unlike Messenger, it doesn't appear that the comments in the Facebook app support GBoard's GIF search yet, but you would imagine support for that will come later. For now, it probably wants to promote its own GIF feature.
It would appear to be a server-side switch that triggers the button's arrival, as I'm on the latest version and I don't have it yet. So hang tight as it'll roll out in stages and might take some time to reach you. If you don't have it already, you can download the Facebook app using the Play Store link below, or grab it manually from APKMirror.
