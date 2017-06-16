No longer will you have to choose between Quick Charge 3.0 and USB-PD—Tronsmart has a new adapter that supports both. The latest 2-port charger has USB-PD over Type-C and QC 3.0 over USB-A. It's usually priced at $27.99, but we've got an exclusive discount code for you that takes the price down 20%.

The QC 3.0 port supports up to 18W of power for devices like the LG G6, HTC U11, and Galaxy S8. The USB-PD port is there things get interesting. It'll fast charge the Pixel, of course, but it can output as much as 30W of power to charge laptops like the 2016 MacBook. Since there are two ports, you can have cables plugged in and ready for either standard. That saves you from filling up a second outlet if you do need both (it supports 48W total).

This charger is usually $27.99, but coupon code QEDTQEGU will take 20% off that price. The final cost should $22.39. Prime shipping is included as well.