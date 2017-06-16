Woot, a daily deals site owned by Amazon, has a special today for a pair of Samsung's Fast Charging Wireless Qi stands for $50. Just last month the site had these for $55, and patience has earned you an extra $5 savings. As before, if you don't need Samsung's "Fast Charge" tech, then you're probably better off with cheaper chargers elsewhere. But, for first party Samsung Fast Chargers, this is a good price.

These can range anywhere from $37 to $50 each, depending on where you buy them. So this deal saves you somewhere between 30-50%, depending on which retailer you compare it to. And $25-$50 is nothing to sneeze at. Why, for that price, you could almost pick up three chargers.

This model was made for the previous generation of Samsung phones, but it should work with all Qi-compatible devices. It will only do fast charging on devices that support that feature, though, like the Galaxy S7 and S8 series, as well as the S6 Edge+, and Note 5 devices.

They'll be bulk packaged, same as before. And we have yet to hear if there are any changes about the S8 and S8+ wireless charging issues some have reported. But, Woot has fine customer service, so if you run into any trouble, they'll help you out.