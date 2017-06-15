Razer, are you okay? You need help? I only ask because this new power bank doesn't have any unnecessary glowing LED accents, which is sort of your thing. This unusually understated battery has a capacity of 12,800mAh, which is on the large side. The real selling point here is that Razer's power bank can fast charge any phone, or even a laptop with USB Type-C.

The battery can be charged either by a microUSB port or a Type-C port. For output, it has two standard USBs and a USB Type-C port. Razer's power bank supports Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0, which covers fast-charging on most phones and tablets. The Type-C port can also do 5V/3A, which is the fast charging standard used on USB-PD devices like the Pixel.

It's rare to find a battey that does both of the above, but there are a few. What sets the Razer power bank apart is that it can also push 45W over the Type-C port to charge a laptop. Razer positions this as an accessory for its Blade Stealth notebooks, but it should work with other laptops that charge over Type-C. The drawback; you'll pay a lot for this added benefit. Razer's battery is available for order today at $149.99. At least shipping is free in the US.