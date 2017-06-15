Google promised that all Chromebooks shipped in 2017 and beyond would support Android apps, but the company has been a bit slow to deliver on that claim. However, Google has just updated its list of Chrome OS devices compatible with the Play Store, and a whopping 16 more devices can now run Android apps officially.

For the time being, you'll have to switch to the Beta channel on the below devices to use the Play Store. But switching Chrome OS channels is extremely easy, and I've been using Chrome OS Beta on my ASUS Flip C302CA for a while now with no problems. Without further delay, here's the list of added devices:

Acer Chromebook 11 N7 (C731, C731T)

Acer Chromebook 15 (CB3-532)

Asus Chromebook C202SA

ASUS Chromebook C300SA/C301SA

CTL NL61 Chromebook

Dell Chromebook 11 (3180)

Dell Chromebook 11 Convertible (3189)

Dell Chromebook 13 (3380)

HP Chromebook 11 G5 EE

HP Chromebook 13 G1

Lenovo Flex 11 Chromebook

Lenovo N23 Yoga Chromebook

Lenovo N22 Chromebook

Lenovo N23 Chromebook

Samsung Chromebook 3

Mercer Chromebook NL6D

While most of these Chromebooks are only a few months old, there are a few older ones here too - like the 2012 Samsung Chromebook 3. A few more models are now marked as planned to receive the Play Store, like the Dell Chromebook 11 3120 and HP Chromebook G3, but there's no telling when they will actually get it.