Hey, Chromecast owners! Google has a special promotion going on for you lot — renting any single "eligible" movie from Play Movies will only cost you a measly $0.99. This applies to both the regular Chromecast and the Ultra, but it's unfortunately limited to U.S. residents only. Sorry, internationals.

The offer ends on July 31 and you must redeem said offer by August 31. All you should have to do is go the Google Home app on your phone and redeem the promo (and any others you've got while you're there). With summer in full swing, I could think of several scenarios where a cheap movie rental might come in handy.