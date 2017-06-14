Here we are halfway through another week; we're that much closer to Friday! For most of us, the summer heat is really turning up (I miss winter), so why not stay inside with this evening's list of app sales? There are quite a few tonight (I hope you like the Icon Packs & Customization section), more than we usually have on a Wednesday. If you missed Monday's post, be sure to go back and check it out here.

Free

Apps

  1. Dramatic Black & White - $1.99 -> Free; 2 days left

Games

  1. Dinosaur Hunt Survival Pro - $1.49 -> Free; 20 hours left
  2. oO - $0.99 -> Free; 20 hours left
  3. Survival Game: Lost Island PRO - $1.49 -> Free; 20 hours left
  4. The Game of Life - $2.99 -> Free; 1 day left
  5. Red Woods - $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
  6. Mystery of Fortune 2 - $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
  7. Get the Balls Up! - $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
  8. Shovel Commandos - $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
  9. Eaglivion VR - $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left

Icon packs & customization

  1. Tigad Pro Icon Pack - $0.99 -> Free; 20 hours left
  2. Titanic 3D Pro live wallpaper - $1.24 -> Free; 20 hours left
  3. Castle 3D Pro live wallpaper - $1.28 -> Free; 1 day left
  4. Dominion Icon Pack - $1.49 -> Free; 1 day left
  5. Mador - Icon Pack - $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
  6. Praos - Icon Pack - $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
  7. Tabloid Icon - $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
  8. Tenex - Icon Pack - $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
  9. Velur - Icon Pack - $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
  10. Alien Jungle 3D Live Wallpaper - $1.00 -> Free; 2 days left
  11. Jono Pro - $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
  12. Chromatin UI - Icon Pack - $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
  13. MIUI 8 - Icon Pack - $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
  14. Memies - Icon Pack - $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
  15. Minimal Colors - Icon Pack - $1.49 -> Free; 5 days left
  16. Cosmo - Icon Pack - $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
  17. Cyano - Icon Pack - $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
  18. Fuxia - Icon Pack - $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
  19. Krypton - Icon Pack - $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
  20. SL THEME COSMO - $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
  21. SL THEME CYANO - $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
  22. SL THEME FUXIA - $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
  23. SL THEME SECTOR - $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
  24. SL THEME SUN - $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
  25. Flix - Icon Pack - $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left

Apps of the Week

  1. Calculator Plus - 0.10 (or equivalent in your country)
  2. Zip Zap - 0.10 (or equivalent in your country)

Sale

Apps

  1. TaskLife Performance Tracker - $2.49 -> $0.99; 1 day left
  2. 15 Minute Workout - $3.99 -> $0.99; 3 days left
  3. Color by Numbers - Flowers PRO - $4.49 -> $1.49; 3 days left
  4. Double Tap Pro - $1.99 -> $0.99; 3 days left
  5. NetX PRO - $1.99 -> $0.99; 3 days left
  6. VGB - GameBoy (GBC) Emulator - $3.99 -> $1.99; 6 days left
  7. SkySafari 5 Plus - $14.99 -> $9.99; Time left not specified
  8. SkySafari 5 Pro - $39.99 -> $25.99; Time left not specified
  9. VGBAnext - GBA / GBC Emulator - $4.99 -> $2.99; Time left not specified

Games

  1. Clue - $4.99 -> $0.99; 1 day left
  2. Unreal Estate - $2.99 -> $1.99; 1 day left
  3. Survival Craft War Online PRO - $1.49 -> $0.99; 3 days left
  4. Radium Premium - $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
  5. One Up - Lemonade Rush! - $2.49 -> $0.99; 4 days left
  6. Add and subtract within 20 - $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
  7. Deadly Puzzle (Full) - $4.99 -> $1.99; 5 days left
  8. Emerald Maiden (Full) - $4.99 -> $1.99; 5 days left
  9. Grim Legends 2 (Full) - $4.99 -> $1.99; 5 days left
  10. TouchMe PuzzleKlick - $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
  11. Math up to 100 - $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  12. Magic Cookies! - $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  13. Trivia Crack (No Ads) - $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  14. Braveland - $2.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
  15. Braveland Pirate - $2.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
  16. Braveland Wizard - $2.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
  17. Ellipsis - $4.49 -> $2.99; Time left not specified

Icon packs & customization

  1. Meteogram Pro Weather and Tide Charts - $1.99 -> $0.99; 1 day left
  2. Kaleidoscope Live Wallpaper - $2.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
  3. Infinite Dark Icons - Nova/GO - $1.49 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
  4. Infinite Modern Icon Pack - $1.49 -> $0.99; Time left not specified

  1. My Panic Alarm Pro - $0.99 -> Free; 20 hours left
  2. Root/SU Checker & Busy Box Pro - $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
  3. Final Table ICM and Chip Chop - $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
  4. Poker Equity Calculator Pro - $1.49 -> $0.99; 3 days left
  5. Vape Tools Box - $1.99 -> $0.99; 3 days left
  6. FPS Maker 3D - $1.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
  7. Remuda for Fender Mustang Amps - $7.99 -> $4.99; 5 days left
  8. Rhyme Time Pro - $3.99 -> $1.99; 5 days left
  9. Root Cleaner | System Eraser - $3.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
  10. Calcium Pro - $%5.99 -> $2.99; Time left not specified
  11. Structural Beam Calculator - $1.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified