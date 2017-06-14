Article Contents
Here we are halfway through another week; we're that much closer to Friday! For most of us, the summer heat is really turning up (I miss winter), so why not stay inside with this evening's list of app sales? There are quite a few tonight (I hope you like the Icon Packs & Customization section), more than we usually have on a Wednesday. If you missed Monday's post, be sure to go back and check it out here.
The 10-cent weekly sales are not usually valid in the U.S. Other countries like the U.K., Russia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Romania, and Australia are eligible. Be sure to check if your country is included.
As always, the free apps will remain in your library unless you uninstall them within the Play Store's refund window. It's just like buying an app in that regard. And the time remaining on the sales is accurate as of this writing.
Free
Apps
- Dramatic Black & White - $1.99 -> Free; 2 days left
Games
- Dinosaur Hunt Survival Pro - $1.49 -> Free; 20 hours left
- oO - $0.99 -> Free; 20 hours left
- Survival Game: Lost Island PRO - $1.49 -> Free; 20 hours left
- The Game of Life - $2.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Red Woods - $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
- Mystery of Fortune 2 - $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- Get the Balls Up! - $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Shovel Commandos - $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Eaglivion VR - $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
Icon packs & customization
- Tigad Pro Icon Pack - $0.99 -> Free; 20 hours left
- Titanic 3D Pro live wallpaper - $1.24 -> Free; 20 hours left
- Castle 3D Pro live wallpaper - $1.28 -> Free; 1 day left
- Dominion Icon Pack - $1.49 -> Free; 1 day left
- Mador - Icon Pack - $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Praos - Icon Pack - $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Tabloid Icon - $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Tenex - Icon Pack - $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Velur - Icon Pack - $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Alien Jungle 3D Live Wallpaper - $1.00 -> Free; 2 days left
- Jono Pro - $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- Chromatin UI - Icon Pack - $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
- MIUI 8 - Icon Pack - $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
- Memies - Icon Pack - $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
- Minimal Colors - Icon Pack - $1.49 -> Free; 5 days left
- Cosmo - Icon Pack - $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Cyano - Icon Pack - $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Fuxia - Icon Pack - $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Krypton - Icon Pack - $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- SL THEME COSMO - $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- SL THEME CYANO - $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- SL THEME FUXIA - $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- SL THEME SECTOR - $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- SL THEME SUN - $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Flix - Icon Pack - $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
Apps of the Week
- Calculator Plus - 0.10 (or equivalent in your country)
- Zip Zap - 0.10 (or equivalent in your country)
Sale
Apps
- TaskLife Performance Tracker - $2.49 -> $0.99; 1 day left
- 15 Minute Workout - $3.99 -> $0.99; 3 days left
- Color by Numbers - Flowers PRO - $4.49 -> $1.49; 3 days left
- Double Tap Pro - $1.99 -> $0.99; 3 days left
- NetX PRO - $1.99 -> $0.99; 3 days left
- VGB - GameBoy (GBC) Emulator - $3.99 -> $1.99; 6 days left
- SkySafari 5 Plus - $14.99 -> $9.99; Time left not specified
- SkySafari 5 Pro - $39.99 -> $25.99; Time left not specified
- VGBAnext - GBA / GBC Emulator - $4.99 -> $2.99; Time left not specified
Games
- Clue - $4.99 -> $0.99; 1 day left
- Unreal Estate - $2.99 -> $1.99; 1 day left
- Survival Craft War Online PRO - $1.49 -> $0.99; 3 days left
- Radium Premium - $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- One Up - Lemonade Rush! - $2.49 -> $0.99; 4 days left
- Add and subtract within 20 - $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- Deadly Puzzle (Full) - $4.99 -> $1.99; 5 days left
- Emerald Maiden (Full) - $4.99 -> $1.99; 5 days left
- Grim Legends 2 (Full) - $4.99 -> $1.99; 5 days left
- TouchMe PuzzleKlick - $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- Math up to 100 - $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Magic Cookies! - $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Trivia Crack (No Ads) - $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Braveland - $2.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
- Braveland Pirate - $2.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
- Braveland Wizard - $2.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
- Ellipsis - $4.49 -> $2.99; Time left not specified
Icon packs & customization
- Meteogram Pro Weather and Tide Charts - $1.99 -> $0.99; 1 day left
- Kaleidoscope Live Wallpaper - $2.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
- Infinite Dark Icons - Nova/GO - $1.49 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
- Infinite Modern Icon Pack - $1.49 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
- My Panic Alarm Pro - $0.99 -> Free; 20 hours left
- Root/SU Checker & Busy Box Pro - $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- Final Table ICM and Chip Chop - $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
- Poker Equity Calculator Pro - $1.49 -> $0.99; 3 days left
- Vape Tools Box - $1.99 -> $0.99; 3 days left
- FPS Maker 3D - $1.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
- Remuda for Fender Mustang Amps - $7.99 -> $4.99; 5 days left
- Rhyme Time Pro - $3.99 -> $1.99; 5 days left
- Root Cleaner | System Eraser - $3.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- Calcium Pro - $%5.99 -> $2.99; Time left not specified
- Structural Beam Calculator - $1.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
