Here we are halfway through another week; we're that much closer to Friday! For most of us, the summer heat is really turning up (I miss winter), so why not stay inside with this evening's list of app sales? There are quite a few tonight (I hope you like the Icon Packs & Customization section), more than we usually have on a Wednesday. If you missed Monday's post, be sure to go back and check it out here.

The 10-cent weekly sales are not usually valid in the U.S. Other countries like the U.K., Russia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Romania, and Australia are eligible. Be sure to check if your country is included.

As always, the free apps will remain in your library unless you uninstall them within the Play Store's refund window. It's just like buying an app in that regard. And the time remaining on the sales is accurate as of this writing.

Free

Apps

Dramatic Black & White - $1.99 -> Free; 2 days left

Games

Icon packs & customization

Apps of the Week

Calculator Plus - 0.10 (or equivalent in your country) Zip Zap - 0.10 (or equivalent in your country)

Sale

Apps

Games

Icon packs & customization