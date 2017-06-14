Huawei may not be a big player here in the United States, but it's slowly easing itself in. The Mate 9 is the first flagship device that the Chinese OEM is officially selling here under the Huawei moniker, and it's not a bad introduction. In our Mate 9 review, we found that the Mate 9 was a solid device, and its MSRP of $599.99 was reasonable. At just $379.99 for a refurbished unit, this phablet is a downright steal.

The Mate 9 is quite the powerhouse. Aside from the lower-resolution 5.9" 1080p display, the rest of the specs are top-notch. Those include a Kirin 960 octa-core chip, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage with microSD expansion, dual 12MP RGB and 20MP monochrome sensors out back, an 8MP camera up front, and a massive 4000mAh battery. Android 7.0 Nougat with EMUI 5.0 comes on board, and this iteration of EMUI is a big improvement.

Best Buy has refurbished units of the Mate 9 for just $379.99 - that's $220 less than the MSRP, which was already fairly competitive. Two-day shipping is free, but if you're just too impatient, you can opt for store pickup. There was actually a Best Buy via eBay listing as well, but that's since sold out. So if you want one, be warned: they look to be going quick.