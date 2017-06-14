The Nextbit Robin is one of the best options, if not the best option, for Android phone buyers on a tight budget. After Nextbit was purchased by Razer, prices for the phone began to drastically fall from its $299 MSRP, and now you can buy it for just $117.99 on Amazon.

The Robin was released in early 2016, with a 5.2-inch 1080p IPS display, Snapdragon 808 CPU, 13MP camera, and 2,680mAh battery. It has a fingerprint scanner on the side power button, which can be a bit finicky. There's also a Type-C port for charging, but it uses Qualcomm QuickCharge 2.0, not USB-PD like Nexus and Pixel phones. To top it all off, the phone was just updated to Android 7.1.1.

Before you rush off to buy a Robin, there are a few issues you should be aware of. The Robin isn't very durable, and the exterior finish scratches off easily, so maybe a case and/or screen protector would be a good idea. Also, Nextbit won't honor any warranties past the end of June, so if your phone breaks after that you're out of luck. Finally, the Robin is only compatible with GSM networks, so it won't work on Verizon or Sprint.

Still, this is easily the best phone you can get new for under $120 (in the US) right now. As of the time of writing, it's only on sale for 15 more hours, so you better grab it quick.