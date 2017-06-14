The launch of the new Moto G5 and G5 Plus a couple of months ago meant two things. Firstly, there's a new budget king in town, with the Moto G range always offering incredible value for money. Secondly, you should now be able to pick up the last generation devices for less, giving you even better bang for your buck. You can now find the largest in the 2016 lineup, the Moto G4 Plus, at B&H for as low as $150 for the option including 16GB storage and 2GB RAM ($90 off), and $200 for the beefier option with 64Gb storage and 4GB RAM($100 off).

We saw the 64/4GB version for the same $200 at Amazon recently, but that sold out in a snap. This is definitely the cheapest we've seen the lower spec model, though, as we previously reported it at a low of $160. Both phones are unlocked US variants in black (the white colorway remains more expensive). You're going to have to be quick as the B&H deals expire at just before midnight on the 17th June. You can also get the higher spec Moto G4 Plus at the same price from Amazon, but you'll need to be a Prime member, or willing to take the risk of the 30-day trial (be careful to cancel it in good time if you do). There weren't many left in stock on Amazon at the time of writing, so expect them to sell out fast.

For your money, you'll be getting the best budget phone of 2016, with a near stock version of Android 7.0 Nougat (after updating). It's still perfectly capable today, so if you're in the market for a cheap Android handset hurry up and grab one of these while you can. If you need more persuading, check out our review.