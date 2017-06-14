The LG V10 and V20 are experimental devices, much like the Galaxy Note lineup was for Samsung in years past. They included unique features and abilities, most notably the top 'ticker' display, that may have seemed out of place on the company's main 'G' series. The V20 was a pretty good phone when it was released last year, but now that it's approaching one year old, we're starting to see it go on sale more and more.

Now you can get a 64GB LG V20 from B&H for $399.99, a $200 savings over the usual MSRP. If you're not familiar with the phone, it has a Snapdragon 820 processor, a 5.7" 2560x1440 IPS display, and 4GB of RAM. It also has a few features that are rare to see on flagships in 2017, like a microSD card slot and a removable battery. The V20's top feature (pun intended) is the ticker display above the main screen, which works as a toolbar for shortcuts and notifications.

Overall, the V20 is still one beast of a phone, and you shouldn't have any problems using it as your primary device in 2017 (and beyond). The model on sale at B&H is the US unlocked model, which works on both GSM and CDMA networks. You can find it at the source link below.