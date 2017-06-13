Another day, another Venmo competitor. This time we might actually have something worth looking at, though. Zelle — a payment network developed by Early Warning and built on top of ClearXchange — has been announced with integrated support for many different banks and their respective applications, including Wells Fargo, Bank of America, US Bank, CitiBank, and Chase (among a huge list of others). These days everyone seems to think they can edge out Venmo, but with bank integration, Zelle might actually be able to do it.

Venmo has been a pretty big success, if for no other reason than because it was one of the first big mobile P2P payment services to launch. It was so successful that PayPal decided to pick it up last year. But PayPal is also the largest drawback to using Venmo. There are no small number of horror stories out there that stem from dealing with PayPal, and they've built a reputation for both ease of use and a total lack of customer support. The biggest advantages to Venmo have been the widespread acceptance of the service, the simplicity of it, and the lack of fees for non-credit transfers. But, with the support of so many major banks, integration into banking apps, and no fees in itself, Zelle is able to address each of those advantages, bringing some real competition to the P2P mobile payment space.

As of yet, I can't test the service, because it doesn't appear to have gone live on any account I have. Different banks have different dates set for Zelle integration to go live, but the consensus seems to be soon. Some banks, like Chase, are requiring that users manually enroll in the service to use it, while others like Wells Fargo and US Bank plan on rolling support into their apps and site over the coming weeks.

Either way, having the ability to transfer cash to any friend with a supported bank account will be convenient, and that immediately increases the number of people supported by the service over Venmo. Zelle is even not charging any fees of their own, though it is possible the banks might try to impose their own. Any added costs might make Zelle dead in the water when compared to other services like Venmo or Facebook's Messenger payments, so I hope the banks joining the Zelle network can satisfy themselves with the ridiculous fees they already impose.

Each supported bank has their own plan and schedule for Zelle support, so you'll have to check with them for precise details. The full list of banks that have announced support of Zelle is below:

Beginning this week, and continuing on a rolling basis over the next 12 months, Zelle will become available in the mobile banking apps of more than 30 participating financial institutions, including (listed alphabetically); Ally Bank, Bank of America, Bank of Hawaii, Bank of the West, BB&T, BECU, Capital One, Citi, Citizens Bank, Comerica Bank, ConnectOne Bank, Dollar Bank, Fifth Third Bank, FirstBank, First Tech Federal Credit Union, First Tennessee Bank, First National Bank, Frederick County Bank, Frost Bank, HomeStreet Bank, JP Morgan Chase, KeyBank, M&T Bank, MB Financial Bank, Morgan Stanley, PNC Bank, SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union, Star One Credit Union, SunTrust Bank, TD Bank, USAA, U.S. Bank, and Wells Fargo.