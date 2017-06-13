If you've been using WorldRemit to send money to your family back home, you can now use one more method of payment. The WorldRemit app has been updated to make use of Android Pay as a payment option. Now you can send money to your loved ones without the tedious process of entering payment information like a credit card number, and users benefit from the security of Android Pay's virtual accounts.

Some of you might not be familiar with the name WorldRemit, but they are recent (2010) startup and a growing name in the remittance market. Their popularity seems to be increasing as a result of their low fee structure and ease of use when compared to other services. The founder was a former compliance advisor to the United Nations Development Programme, who started the company as a result of his own frustration with existing services. It would appear that his desires echoed that of others, as the company was incredibly successful in pursuing funding, and has now become a well-liked solution for money transfers.

Android Pay doesn't seem to be any more complicated to use than other payment options in WorldRemit. When you go to pay it just appears as a new option on the list, along with debit/credit cards and bank transfers. Selecting Android Pay is a simple process with no extra fuss, and no numbers to enter — assuming you have Android Pay set up.

Android Pay has been expanding significantly into other areas, like the recent move as a supported method of payment for PayPal. It's not a huge stretch to go from that sort of service to money transfers, and remittance is a huge international market. The convenience and security of Android Pay could prove to be a great benefit in the space and might give WorldRemit an even bigger competitive edge. The service is available on both Apple and iOS devices, and given the latter, it's possible we might see Apple Pay integration in the future. If you'd like to give WorldRemit a try, you can check it out over at Google Play. The full text of the press release, for those interested, is further down.