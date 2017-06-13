Plex has been up to lot lately; it wasn't too long ago that the company announced Live TV, a free service for all Pass subscribers. Shifting back to a stronger Android focus, the app is getting a rather interesting update starting today. V6.0 (technically, 6.0.1.523) adds the ability to play locally-stored video files on your phone or tablet.

Plex for Android can now open any video file from your device's storage or SD card with our brand new player. Play MP4, MKV, AVI, WMV, and more – without a server.

[Mobile] Crash displaying Playback Settings screen for devices running Android < 6.

Take note that this feature differs from you saving your Plex movies or shows to your device. With this update, Plex enters the realm of VLC and MX Player, bringing with it the goodness that users expect. You will be able to open most any file format. If that video happens to be a movie or TV show, the app will give you a poster, summary, and other relevant information (as if the file was stored on your server).

Version 6 should be available now in the Play Store with the bug fix, as well as the local playback feature in an open beta form.