As I'm sure many of you know, HMD Global became the exclusive licensee of Nokia in 2016, and released the Nokia 6 in China earlier this year. At Mobile World Congress, two more models were announced - the Nokia 5 and 3. Starting today, Nokia/HMD has begun selling all three phones in India.

I recommend reading the WMC announcement post for details about all three phones, but I'll briefly go over them again. The Nokia 6 is the company's flagship, with a 5.5" IPS display, a Snapdragon 430, 32GB of expandable storage, and 3GB of RAM (also available in 64GB storage/4GB RAM).

The Nokia 5 has mostly the same specs, but with a 5.2" screen, 16GB of expandable storage, and 2GB of RAM. Finally, the Nokia 3 is powered by a MediaTek 6737 CPU, with 16GB of expandable storage and 2GB of RAM.

The Economic Times reports that the Nokia 5 and 3 will be available both online and in retail stores, while the Nokia 6 will only be available from Amazon India. The Nokia 6 will cost Rs 14,999 (~$233), the 5 will be Rs 12,899 (~$200), and the 3 will be Rs 9,499 (~$147).