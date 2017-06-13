The Logitech Circle cameras have been some of the best options for keeping an eye on your home thanks to the competitive price. Logitech has even pushed updates that added substantial new features that made Circle more competitive with Arlo, Nest, and others. Still, you can't do everything with software. Today, Logitech is announcing the Logitech Circle 2 cameras. There are two versions, one wired and the other wireless. Plus, both can be set up in the great outdoors.
Circle 2 wired
Both cameras will have 1080p video, night vision, and 180-degree fields of view. The wired Circle 2 has a flatter design than the original, but Logitech has separated the camera from the stand—that was one piece on the original Circle. The camera will plug into a variety of accessory mounts like an AC plug mount and a window mount. The camera comes with a regular stand that can be mounted to a wall as well.
Circle 2 wire-free
The wireless version has a battery that lasts about three months, and you can get spare battery packs for faster swapping. This camera is rounder than the wired one because the rear half of the housing is actually the battery pack. The wireless camera will probably be easier for outdoor monitoring (no cables to run), but either camera can be mounted outside. For the wired one, Logitech will sell a weatherproof cable extension to make sure your wiring doesn't get damaged. If the wireless camera is good enough, this won't really be necessary.
Left: Window mount, Right: AC mount
Just like the current Circle, these cameras have 24 hours of free cloud storage for recorded video. For $4 per month you get 14 days of storage. For $10 that's increased to 31 days and you get extra features like person detection, motion zones, and custom timelapses.
Both Circle 2 cameras are available for pre-order today on Logitech's website with shipping in July. The wired Circle 2 is $179.99 and the wireless is $199.99. The accessories range from $29.99 to $49.99. After launch, it will be available at other retailers.
Logitech Unveils the Simplest Home Security Camera For Indoors and Outdoors
Circle 2 Provides Customizable DIY Security Where you Need It
LAUSANNE, Switzerland & NEWARK, Calif. — June 13, 2017 — Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) today announced Circle 2—an indoor/outdoor home security camera that can be placed anywhere you want. Whether you’re checking to see who’s at the door or in your living room, Circle 2 helps you keep an eye on all parts of your home. Simply placeCircle 2 in your desired location, connect it with the Logi Circle app, and let the camera do the rest.
“People want the peace of mind that comes with a simple security solution,” said Vincent Borel, director of new ventures at Logitech. “Circle 2 gives people just that - you can place the camera wherever you need it, inside or out, and rest assured that you'll be alerted of any changes in your home while you're away.”
Circle 2 is an evolution of Logitech’s original Logi Circle cam featuring a much more versatile design, weatherproof solution, various mounts and accessories an updated companion mobile (iOS/Android) and web app to keep you connected at all times, as well as today’s most popular smart home integrations. Two models are available, Wired and Wire-Free, which give you the freedom to position the Circle 2 camera wherever you want. No matter where you place it, Circle 2 provides a crafted home security experience that will continue to evolve with your needs.
Taking your home security even further, Circle 2 works with a selection of mounts and accessories that allow you to customize your experience.
Compatible Mounts and Accessories
- Circle 2 Window Mount - See more of what's happening outside, from the inside. Simply attach the Window Mount to the camera and place it on any window pane to see outdoors.
- Circle 2 Plug Mount - The Plug Mount lets you watch over the home from any wall outlet – in the kitchen, garage, or even down low to see your pet.
- Circle 2 Weatherproof Extension - The Weatherproof Extension lets your Circle 2 Wired Camera reach even further, both indoors and outdoors. Its Weatherproof Case ensures your cables are safe from outside weather conditions.
- Circle 2 Rechargeable Battery - A backup Rechargeable Battery (lasts up to 3 months) so you can quickly swap out the Circle 2 Wire-Free Camera battery while the other is charging.
Circle 2 works with many smart home platforms to simplify your experience even more. Circle 2 will support Apple HomeKit soon with a software update. Use the power of your own voice with Amazon Alexa to control key settings and start recordings. Circle 2 also works with Logitech’s own POP Smart Button to easily control your camera with just a press of a button. The Amazon Alexa and Logitech POP integrations also work with Logi Circle by updating the respective apps, when available.
Circle 2 offers best-in-class features including unlimited 1080p HD streaming, night vision, 180 degree wide-angle lens, and two-way talk and listen. Every Circle 2 camera comes with 24-hours of free, secure bank-level encrypted cloud storage; and if you want more storage options, there are two Circle Safe™ plans available. Circle Safe™ Basic offers 14-days of storage and Circle Safe™ Premium offers 31-days of storage and additional features such as custom Motion Zones and Person Detection.
Pricing & Availability
Circle 2 is available now for pre-order at Logitech.com with product shipping in July. Circle 2 Wired is $179.99 and Circle2 Wire-Free is $199.99. A selection of Circle 2 mounts and accessories range in pricing from $29.99 to $49.99. Circle 2 will also be available in retail at Best Buy, Amazon and Apple soon. For more information, visit logitech.com and watch our video.
