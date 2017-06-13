The U11 is HTC's second flagship phone for 2017, with the standout feature being squeezable 'Edge Sense' sides. It just started shipping to customers in the United States and Canada, but new owners will likely find an update waiting for them out of the box.
The changelog for the update only says "system enhancements," so it's likely just last-minute fixes that were addressed after the phones started rolling off assembly lines. It has a version number of 1.11.617.3, and you'll need to make sure your U11 has at least 35% battery remaining to install.
If you want to flash it manually for some reason, you can use HTC Sync Manager to sideload the update yourself. You can find more details and manual download instructions at the source link below.
- Source:
- HTC
