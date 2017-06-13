Google recently revamped the Editors' Choice section of the Play Store, and now it's adding a new feature called "Android Excellence." This section will include apps and games that Google thinks are particularly good, and it'll be updated every quarter. The first set of Android Excellence picks is out now in the Play Store and after the break.

Here are the apps and games Google chose to call out in the first Android Excellence roundup.

As you can see, these are not new apps and games. So, Google's criteria for picking an app or game each quarter probably does not require that it has been released recently. The Android Excellence section is already showing up on devices and the web if you go to the Editors' Choice section.