Google recently revamped the Editors' Choice section of the Play Store, and now it's adding a new feature called "Android Excellence." This section will include apps and games that Google thinks are particularly good, and it'll be updated every quarter. The first set of Android Excellence picks is out now in the Play Store and after the break.

Here are the apps and games Google chose to call out in the first Android Excellence roundup.

Android Excellence Apps Android Excellence Games
AliExpress by Alibaba Mobile

B&H Photo Video by B&H Photo Video

Citymapper by Citymapper Limited

Drivvo by Drivvo

drupe by drupe

Evernote by Evernote Corporation

HotelTonight by HotelTonight

Kitchen Stories by Kitchen Stories

Komoot by komoot GmbH

Lifesum by Lifesum

Memrise by Memrise

Pocket by Read It Later

Runtastic Running & Fitness by Runtastic

Skyscanner by Skyscanner Ltd

Sleep as Android by Urbandroid Team

Vivino by Vivino

 After the End Forsaken Destiny by NEXON M Inc.

CATS: Crash Arena Turbo Stars by ZeptoLab

Golf Clash by Playdemic

Hitman GO Square Enix Ltd

Horizon Chase by Aquiris Game Studio S.A

Kill Shot Bravo by Hothead Games

Lineage Red Knights by NCSOFT Corporation

Nonstop Knight by flaregames

PAC-MAN 256 - Endless Maze by Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe

Pictionary™ by Etermax

Reigns by DevolverDigital

Riptide GP: Renegade by Vector Unit

Star Wars™: Galaxy of Heroes by Electronic Arts

Titan Brawl by Omnidrone

Toca Blocks by Toca Boca

Transformers: Forged to Fight by Kabam

As you can see, these are not new apps and games. So, Google's criteria for picking an app or game each quarter probably does not require that it has been released recently. The Android Excellence section is already showing up on devices and the web if you go to the Editors' Choice section.