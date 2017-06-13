Google recently revamped the Editors' Choice section of the Play Store, and now it's adding a new feature called "Android Excellence." This section will include apps and games that Google thinks are particularly good, and it'll be updated every quarter. The first set of Android Excellence picks is out now in the Play Store and after the break.
Here are the apps and games Google chose to call out in the first Android Excellence roundup.
|Android Excellence Apps
|Android Excellence Games
|AliExpress by Alibaba Mobile
B&H Photo Video by B&H Photo Video
Citymapper by Citymapper Limited
Drivvo by Drivvo
drupe by drupe
Evernote by Evernote Corporation
HotelTonight by HotelTonight
Kitchen Stories by Kitchen Stories
Komoot by komoot GmbH
Lifesum by Lifesum
Memrise by Memrise
Pocket by Read It Later
Runtastic Running & Fitness by Runtastic
Skyscanner by Skyscanner Ltd
Sleep as Android by Urbandroid Team
Vivino by Vivino
|After the End Forsaken Destiny by NEXON M Inc.
CATS: Crash Arena Turbo Stars by ZeptoLab
Golf Clash by Playdemic
Hitman GO Square Enix Ltd
Horizon Chase by Aquiris Game Studio S.A
Kill Shot Bravo by Hothead Games
Lineage Red Knights by NCSOFT Corporation
Nonstop Knight by flaregames
PAC-MAN 256 - Endless Maze by Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe
Pictionary™ by Etermax
Reigns by DevolverDigital
Riptide GP: Renegade by Vector Unit
Star Wars™: Galaxy of Heroes by Electronic Arts
Titan Brawl by Omnidrone
Toca Blocks by Toca Boca
Transformers: Forged to Fight by Kabam
As you can see, these are not new apps and games. So, Google's criteria for picking an app or game each quarter probably does not require that it has been released recently. The Android Excellence section is already showing up on devices and the web if you go to the Editors' Choice section.
