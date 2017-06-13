Feedly, the popular RSS feed aggregator, has just introduced a new feature for Feedly Pro users called Mute Filters. Now you can set up a list of keywords, combined with some operators, to selectively filter your feeds. If seeing news on subjects like fidget spinners or Pokemon GO has been slowly driving you mad, you now have recourse.

If you are into following blogs or news outlets via RSS feeds, there aren't a lot of choices out there. Feedly has become one of the biggest names in the wake of the still-lamented death of Google Reader. Any user of Feedly or RSS feeds has likely spent a lot of time curating their list already, so another avenue of customization for the news you see is bound to be a good thing.

Setting up Mute Filters is a four-step process that is pretty easy. First, open the Filters tab on the top left of your Feedly feed. Then select Add your first filter, add text that's indicative of an article you'd like filtered (such as Pokemon GO, Doctor Who, or Uber), set the feeds it should apply to, and the duration of the filter. You can even create filters while you read, just select text via the Feedly web client and select "Mute this phrase" to have a filter built around it. There are even operators you can add to the list for more precise targeting, as well as a small degree of logic.

The Mute Filters are just for Feedly Pro accounts right now so free users will have to make do without the feature, at least for the time being. Hopefully, The Old Reader — a client styled after Google Reader and my preferred method of RSS ingestion — can add a filter feature, too, because it looks pretty useful. If you set up some filters and want to check out how they work in the Android app, you can over at Google Play or APK Mirror.