The HTC 10 was never the most popular phone on the block. In our review, we found that its many talking points were ultimately overshadowed by its rather hefty $700 MSRP. Fast forward to today, and even though the 10 has aged a bit, it's still a solid choice. Sprint has just lowered the regular price of this 2016 flagship to just $240, and you don't have to be a Sprint customer to pick one up.

As a recap, the HTC 10 sports a 5.2" 1440p LCD display, a Snapdragon 820, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage with microSD expansion, a 12MP "UltraPixel" camera out back, a 5MP unit up front, and a 3000mAh battery. Other things worth noting are how both cameras come equipped with OIS, the excellent DAC/amp combo, and dual speakers. Even in 2017, this thing will hang with the best just fine.

This is slightly different from a standard Deal Alert in that $240 is actually Sprint's new regular price for the 10; this is a permanent price reduction. Interestingly, while Sprint customers can only purchase the phone online and over the phone (24 month installments at $10/month are available), non-Sprint customers can simply walk into corporate Sprint stores and leave with a shiny new 10. If you have the phone unlocked, you'll be able to use it on GSM carriers such as AT&T and T-Mobile, albeit with a few bands missing. And for what it's worth, the Sprint HTC 10's bootloader can be unlocked. That's rare to see these days.