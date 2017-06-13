It may be summertime, but the upcoming semester is closing in faster than some of us would like. That means it's coming time for college kids or grad students to be looking at getting a new laptop (or upgrading their current one) — that also means that we can expect to see some deals in the next month or so on computers. Starting the party early is Amazon, which has the Samsung Chromebook Plus for $394.36, which is a total savings of $55.63.

The last time we saw this 2017 Chromebook go on sale was back in March, so it's no surprise to see the price be a little bit lower this time around. In case you haven't checked out the Chromebook Plus, you get a 2400 x 1600 12.3" screen on a 360° hinge, 32GB of storage, 4GB of RAM, a stylus, and Chrome OS.

If you're looking for a new laptop for school or home use, then this one is worth looking at. You can snag one from the source link below.