Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android games that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so.

Please wait for this page to load in full in order to see the widgets, which include ratings and pricing info. Please wait for this page to load in full in order to see the widgets, which include ratings and pricing info. Looking for the previous roundup editions? Find them here.

Featured App

Cubiscape

Today's roundup is presented by Cubiscape from Peter Kováč. From the outset, Cubiscape may appear uncomplicated in its setup. You simply need to get the ball to its goal. But once you dig in, you will see how devilishly well thought-out and challenging the puzzle design is. As a free-to-play release, you can easily try the game's first 60 human designed levels at no cost. When you do finally run out of these free puzzles, you will have the ability to purchase all new level packs. There is even an endless mode (AI generated levels) with three tiers of difficulty (easy and hard being free as well). This mode will be appreciated more by the seasoned players that already know a lot about the game mechanics and more complex elements. The game has more than twenty active elements (either enemy or tile types) that are sometimes combined in a very peculiar way. And unlike most free-to-play games, there are no annoying advertisements present to interrupt your gaming. So no matter how you slice it, Cubiscape offers a premium experience in a wonderfully free package.

--

Original puzzle game with amazing gameplay and stylish graphics. Can you escape the evil cubes that are hunting you? Play for free now to find out. 60 free campaign levels. No ads. Free random challenges - endless supply of levels. Easy to play, hard to master.

Games

Slayaway Camp

Initially launched on Steam, Slayaway Camp is a voxel-based sliding puzzler that is filled to the brim with 80's slasher film gore. Like any quality puzzler, the gameplay is easy to grasp, but eventually difficult to master. Of course, if the solid puzzle-filled gameplay is not enough for you, the mature theme of efficiently murdering your victims might just be the change in pace you are looking for. Even if the violence does not appeal to you, there is a toggle to choose a more PG version of play. Slayaway Camp is currently on sale for $1.99 during its launch week. While there are no advertisements included with this purchase, there are in-app purchases listed as costing $0.99.

--

Become Skullface, a psycho slasher bent on slaughtering campers in this darkly comic ode to 80’s horror. A diabolical puzzle game that also happens to be a bloody tribute to the VHS era of videotape horror. No one is safe… no law enforcement enforces the law enough… and no animals or children are harmed… in the summer horror hit of 1984.

Journey Below

Journey Below is a game designed around short to medium game sessions. As an auto-runner, the gameplay is great for play during your downtime. Rest assured there are still enough mechanics to this title to keep you entertained. Tapping on the right side of the screen allows you to attack, and the left side allows for jump. This way you are still interacting with the game's environment on your terms. Currently, Journey Below is available for $0.99, but this price will only last for two more days. Rest assured that no matter the price you grab this release at, there are no advertisements or in-app purchases included.

--

Journey Below is an auto-running platformer by the creators of Tiny Rogue, Devious Dungeon, Random Heroes and League of Evil! In Journey Below you will control a knight on his adventure to save the kingdom from an evil monster. The game is an auto-runner where you turn on wall collisions. You tap the left side of the screen to jump and the right side to attack. Each play session has 12 randomly generated levels and then you fight the boss.

Dead Age

Dead Age is another PC game brought to Android this week. This time around we have a turn-based RPG that is centered around a zombie apocalypse. Just keep in mind that the gameplay allows for permanent death. That means your choices in the game will affect the outcome of your group of survivors. Seeing that this release contains a non-linear story, the consequences of your actions are that much more important. If that sounds appealing, you can pick up Dead Age for $2.99 without worry of any in-app purchases or advertisements included with your acquisition.

--

Survive the zombie apocalypse with turn-based combat and permanent death. Manage survivors, go on dangerous scavenging runs, build alliances, craft equipment, make difficult story-influencing decisions, defend your camp against undead hordes and experience non-linear rogue-lite elements. An innovative Indie Survival-RPG.

The Floor Is Lava

Not every game released is going to be a PC port, but that does not mean casual games don't have their place. The Floor Is Lava fits squarely in the casual camp. This is an endless runner where you play a child who avoids the floor of their house while pretending that it is lava. A game I am sure most of us will be familiar with from our youth. While The Floor Is Lava is a free-to-play release, it does appear that the only in-app purchase available is there to remove the game's advertisements. Just simply pay the $1.99 IAP, and all ads will be removed from the game, making this a premium casual experience.

--

The Floor is Lava. Your goal is simple. Jump across your living room, but keep in mind that at any point in time… the floor can turn into hot lava. Use the hearts to your advantage and keep jumping as long as possible. Download now.

Pocket Sports Basketball

For the unfamiliar, Pocket Sports Basketball was originally a pocket dice game created by Pocket Sports. It would seem that Indigo Gaming has decided to bring the dice game to the digital age with the release of Pocket Sports Basketball on Android. The way the gameplay works is through the rolling of numerous special dice. Each die has specific actions printed on each side. Depending on what action is landed upon defines what your next move will be. Just keep in mind that Pocket Sports Basketball is a free-to-play release that contains advertisements and an in-app purchase of $2.99. This single IAP can be used to unlock the full game.

--

Hard court action is what you get. You'll control all 5 positions on the court along with dice for shooting, referee and defense. Certain players have special shots to increase the chance of a scoring but you have get past the set defense first. There'll be fouls, dunks, ally oops and bombs from downtown. You'll need to bring your A game to score big in Pocket Basketball.

Sunpolis

Sunpolis is something of an interesting release. Its intentions of being a relaxing title with peaceful gameplay are pretty spot-on. But it is the art design that truly makes Sunpolis stand out. Essentially you are tasked with bouncing a ball of light on top of buildings, in order to progress to a light pole that needs lit up. While that sounds pretty convoluted, it all makes sense when you spend a few minutes playing. One thing that stood out as not meshing with the relaxing gameplay is the inclusion of in-app purchases. They range up to $3.49 per item and are used to ease the difficulty through adding extra lives. Luckily the last IAP of $3.49 unlocks any and all lives, freeing you up to play the game without any limitations.

--

The mysterious city of Sunpolis opens its gates for the first time... You, the Glorious Bird, will guide the sun in its quest to bring back the light in this enigmatic city.Will you be agile enough to overcome the obstacles as you pursue your infinite journey? Drift away, and be inspired by the meditative mood of Sunpolis.

The Amazing Bernard

The Amazing Bernard is an auto-runner platformer broken up into 30 levels of gameplay. Unlike most auto-runners, you will interact with the environment by way of drawing on the stage. So not only do you have to control the Bernard character, but you have to watch your surrounding in order to stay abreast of any areas where you have to draw in help manually. The Amazing Bernard's first chapter is available for free and subsequent episodes can be purchased through in-app purchases that range up to $7.99 per item.

--

You will play as THE Bernie O'Tag in an action/adventure/platformer/runner that will push you to the brink with a challenge worthy of the old school. But who is Bernie O'Tag...? A world-renowned, legendary hero with a career of success in some of the most dangerous and critical missions the world has seen... That's the man the world knows...but I know Bernard O'Tag...and there's a story to be told to find out how the scrawny, meek Bernard I knew became the "Amazing" Bernie O'Tag...

Garfield GO - AR Treasure Hunt

If you thought Pokémon GO was not kid-friendly enough for your children, then I have some great news for you. Garfield GO - AR Treasure Hunt is a new release that looks to be the kid-friendlier augmented reality game. Something else that sets it apart is the fact that you can win real world prizes such as gift cards. And if that was not enough, you can collect rare Garfield comics inside of the game. Whether you are an AR treasure hunter, or just enjoy Garfield comics, there is plenty of non-offensive content here for all to enjoy. Just keep in mind that Garfield GO - AR Treasure Hunt contains in-app purchases that range up to $19.99 per item.

--

GARFIELD MEETS THE REAL WORLD IN 3D. Garfield GO is a brand new augmented reality treasure hunting game, featuring everyone’s favorite lasagna-loving cat. Odie has scattered Garfield’s comic collection and buried treasures around the world -- Help Garfield get them all back, while scavenging for hidden chests along the way. Don’t think it’ll be that easy to get Garfield off the couch. You’ll need to bake his favorites foods to entice him to help you find these treasures.

Pocket Claw

I think most people are familiar with the concept of claw machines. You simply insert your money to get a slim chance at snagging a prize. What most people do not know is that the tensile strength of the claw is not always the same. This makes it difficult to win your prize, even if your aim was spot-on. Seeing such a game in digital form makes me wonder how accurate it is to real life. Luckily it would appear that Pocket Claw is a lot more forgiving. You have over 150 different toys to collect, and an assortment of machines and claws to try out. Really, the only issue I take with Pocket Claw is its inclusion of advertisements and in-app purchases that range up to $19.99 per item.

--

A cute claw machine in your pocket. Introducing the free claw machine, Pocket Claw from Magic Cube. The characters of the popular games of Magic Cube are appeared as a toy in the Claw Machines. Meet and Collect them using various claws on various types of claw machines.

2D Physics-based

Cute 2D graphics : Easy and fun to play for everyone.

Magic Cube's game themed claw machines

10 different types of claws

More than 150 cute toys to collect

11 special prizes : Collect all the toys for each machine to win special diorama bases.

Make your own diorama with toys you've collected

Share your dioramas on Facebook or Twitter.

Many more machines to come in future updates

ZOMBIE AnnihilatoR

ZOMBIE AnnihilatoR is a wave shooter where you stand in one place and shoot at your enemies. Much like an on-rails shooter, but you simply never move. This type of gameplay, of course, lends itself well to stage-based rounds. This way, after each rounds completion, you can unlock all new weapons to cause havoc with. While the gameplay is enjoyable, it is the free-to-play aspects that keep ZOMBIE AnnihilatoR from being great. There are advertisements in the game as well as in-app purchases that range up to $20.99 per item.

--

The World has been highly infected with the Z Virus. You are the last hope to stop the endless zombie swarm and get a cure for the remains of humanity. Choose your favorite unique weapons - sci fi, modern, explosive and more - and take care of the zombies lurking around everywhere. Survive more and more days and earn heavy bucks to upgrade your weaponry and supercharge your power ups to have the greatest zombie obliteration time ever. Do you think you're tough enough and have what it takes?

The Mighty Hero

The Mighty Hero is your quintessential auto-battler with RPG elements. Basically, you spend your time grinding in order to slowly upgrade your equipment, which will allow you to progress further. Honestly, my instincts say that any game that plays itself isn't usually worth the time. But I am sure there are people out there that enjoy such things. If you are one of those people, you can grab The Mighty Hero for free, just expect advertisements and in-app purchases that range up to $99.99 per item.

--

A pixel graphic side scroller with RPG elements presented by Lemon Jam Studio and Jampot Games. Let’s rescue the princess and become the Mighty Hero. The Demon Lord kidnapped the princess. It is up to our protagonist, a rusty blade in hand, to rescue her. Players control the protagonist to clear stages, challenge bosses and rescue the princess. Semi-auto combat means players only need to decide when to manually activate skills. Using skills and items wisely can help you progress further.

Dragon and War

Dragon and War is the latest game to ape Supercell's Clash of Clans gameplay, right down to the screaming man icon. If you are looking for a different theme to your CoC gameplay, Dragon and War may be a good choice. On the other hand, if you are looking for new gameplay, you may want to skip this title. As you would expect of a clone, Dragon and War is a free-to-play release rife with advertisements and in-app purchases that range up to $99.99 per item.

--

Assume the role of a powerful tribal lord in Dragon & War. Raise up a village from scratch, and watch your influence grow as you defend yourself against rival tribes and vicious dragon attacks! As your tribe grows in power, you’ll be able to attack other players, and vie for control over precious resources in real-time. Form alliances and expand your influence as you make your way to the throne.

Know A Worthy New App? Let Us Know!

If you have an application in mind for the next issue of the roundup, feel free to send us an email and let us know.

Important: there are 2 requirements in order for the app to be considered, listed below.

the app's launch date has to be no longer than 2 weeks ago

it has to be original, ground-breaking, well-reviewed, interesting, fun, etc - the cream of the crop

Now, if and only if the above requirements have been satisfied, fire up an email to this address: [email protected].

1 sponsored placement per week is available (your app would be featured at the top and marked as sponsored) - please contact us for details.