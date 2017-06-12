The latest Humble Mobile Bundle is halfway through its run, and you know what that means. Yes, free stuff. We're giving away ten codes that unlock the full bundle of games. Even if you don't win, this is a pretty excellent value.

Unlike most Humble Bundle sales, this one isn't adding more games at the halfway point. There have been a few like this before, but there are already 11 games included. That's already a good deal. The first tier is $1 or more and includes Stellar Wanderer, Exiles, Almightree: The Last Dreamer, and Atomic Super Lander. If you pay more than the average (currently at $4.68) you will can add The Deer God, Maze Lord, Ravensword: Shadowlands, and Aralon: Forge and Flame. The top level requires a payment of $5 or more and includes Legend of the Skyfish, 2-bit Cowboy Rides Again, and The Deep Paths: Labyrinth Of Andokost.

The bundle has about a week left, and you can buy it at any time. If you want to try tour luck winning the bundle, read on.