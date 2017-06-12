Android 8.0 is shaping up to be a cool update with features like notification dots, autofill apps, and of course, picture-in-picture video. There haven't been many apps that properly support Android O's PiP mode, but now you can count VLC among them. Well, as long as you've got the new beta app.
In Android O, you'll be able to play video from supported apps in a floating window. YouTube was the only good way to test this before, but VLC support makes it easy to watch just about any video file in PiP mode. You should be able to simply tap the home button while playing video to get picture-in-picture, but with VLC I had to use a custom navigation button (keycode 171) to trigger it. Hey, it's a beta app on a beta OS.
With the video playing in a window, you can tap to enlarge it slightly and get playback controls. There's also an X to close it and a full screen button. You can tap and drag the video window wherever you want, but it always snaps to the edge of the screen. The video can also be closed if you drag the video all the way to the bottom of the screen.
There are some other things, too. Here's the changelog.
- Enable Picture-In-Picture mode on Android O
- Improve RTL support
- Option to save repeat mode in audio
- TV: Videos in main screen are now the last added
- Info is available for artists, albums and playlists
- Update translations
- Misc. Fixes
- Fix crashes due to implicit SQLite rollbacks
So, the picture-in-picture video works, but there are bugs. Still, it's fun to play with if you've got an O Preview device. Grab the new version of VLC from APK Mirror if you're not in the beta.
- Thanks:
- Devon Geathers
Comments