After months of rumors, Android co-founder Andy Rubin unveiled the Essential PH-1 phone last month. The phone has high-end specs, nearly no bezel at the top or sides, and optional accessories like a 360-degree camera. But a phone from a startup was likely a hard sell to US carriers, and it seems the only carrier that wanted it was Sprint.

Today, Sprint announced that the Essential phone will be exclusive to its network, and sold in all retail stores and on Sprint's website. The phone will also be sold through Best Buy stores and Best Buy's site, but it will be limited to Sprint customers. Pricing details have not been announced yet.

You can pre-register for the Essential phone at the source link below, to receive more information about when it actually goes on sale. And of course, if you're not on Sprint, you'll still be able to purchase the unlocked model from Essential when that becomes available.