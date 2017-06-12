Back in March, we learned that Google may be working on a third Pixel device for 2017, called 'Taimen' (Google traditionally names products after fish). This third model would be bigger than the next Pixel and Pixel XL, codenamed 'Walleye' and 'Muskie' respectively.

Earlier today, we reported that Muskie (the next Pixel XL) has likely been cancelled, leaving Walleye and Taimen the only phones Google will reveal this year. Now it seems that Taimen may be manufactured by LG, rather than having HTC build both phones like last year.

9to5Google spotted an issue on the Google Issue Tracker, titled 'USB PD Compliance Failure.' The second comment on the report seems to reveal that Taimen is being manufactured by LG, with the device being called "G011C" in the linked power report.

Our own sources have corroborated this claim. Presumably, HTC will manufacture the smaller Pixel, but we don't know this for certain. The design of the current Pixel and Pixel XL are largely identical, but having the 2017 Pixels being manufactured by different companies could lead to different designs (much like the 5X and 6P).

Considering that the bootlooping Nexus 5X is still fresh on consumers' minds, with a lawsuit currently pending, it seems hard to believe that Google would be welcome to LG making a Pixel. Personally, I'll be staying far away from Taimen if LG is the manufacturer (my Nexus 5 and 5X both died after about a year of use), but let us know what you think in the comments.