It's always nice to see companies respect the GPL, which requires OEMs to release the kernel source code for phones they create. HTC is usually pretty good about releasing source code for new devices in a timely manner, and to that end, the company has uploaded the U11's kernel code to its website.

If you're not familiar with this process, releasing the kernel source code for a phone makes custom ROM development much easier. So while this may not be exciting for the average user, it is huge news for anyone trying to develop a ROM for the U11.

You can find the kernel source code at the link below. The compressed archive clocks in at 405 MB