Welcome to the start of yet another week. It's Monday (again), which means it's time for some more app sales! As is typical for the first round of the week, the list is a bit larger than the other two. Still, there are a few gems here to note, which will be bolded.
As always, the free apps will remain in your library unless you uninstall them within the Play Store's refund window. It's just like buying an app in that regard. And the time remaining on the sales is accurate as of this writing.
Free
Apps
- Kairos Calendar - $0.99 -> Free; 7 hours left
- Write: Tablet Notepad/Journal - $0.99 -> Free; 7 hours left
- Equalizer FX. Pro - $1.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- MicroDyno - $5.49 -> Free; 4 days left
- Music CoPlayer - $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Spent - A Grocery Calculator - $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
Games
- Block Tank Wars 2 Premium - $3.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Chibi Survivor Weather Lord - $2.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- Bubble Bubble Bremens - $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- Invaders 2 (Android Wear) - $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
Icon packs & customization
- 3D Stonehenge Pro lwp - $1.24 -> Free; 7 hours left
- ROYCE Icon Pack - $1.49 -> Free; 7 hours left
- Black Light Icon Pack - $1.49 -> Free; 1 day left
- Planetscape 3D Live Wallpaper - $1.15 -> Free; 1 day left
- Spheroid Icon - $1.08 -> Free; 1 day left
- [Substratum] S8 Navbar - $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- [Substratum] Fusion UI Theme - $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- [Substratum] Uranium UI Theme - $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- Tibet 3D Pro - $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- [Substratum] Spectra Theme - $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
- Sherman tank in furious battle - $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Vibion - Icon Pack - $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Time Tuner Watch Face - $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
Sale
Apps
- 123 Kids Fun COLORING BOOK Pro - $4.99 -> $0.99; 7 hours left
- WiFi Mouse HD - $4.99 -> $1.9; 1 day left
- AuditBricks - Site Auditing tool - $4.49 -> $1.49; 3 days left
- PowerLine PRO Unlock - $2.99 -> $0.99; 3 days left
- English Grammar Book Premium - $5.00 -> $0.99; 4 days left
- Diseases Dictionary - $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- NextCloud SMS - $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Chess Study: PDF PGN Pro - $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Learn Japanese with Tako - $4.49 -> $2.99; 7 days left
- Fretter - Chords - $1.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
- iLovecraft "Immersive Book" - $2.99 -> $1.99; Time left not specified
- iPoe 1 - Edgar Allan Poe Tales - $2.99 -> $1.99; Time left not specified
Games
- Star Traders RPG Elite - $2.99 -> $0.99; 2 days left
- Pichon! - $1.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
- Rube's Lab PRO Physics Puzzle - $2.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- Demon's Rise - $5.99 -> $1.49; 7 days left
- Gangstar City: Crime Miami PRO - $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Warhammer Quest - $4.89 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Evo Explores - $1.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
- Great Little War Game - $2.99 -> $1.99; Time left not specified
- Nemesis: Hidden Objects (Full) - $4.99 -> $2.99; Time left not specified
- Time Mysteries 2 (Full) - $4.99 -> $1.99; Time left not specified
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
- YABBY pro - beat 20 miles! - $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
- PepLamb's KJV Audio Bible - $29.99 -> $14.99; 4 days left
- Safety Attendance - $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- The EO Bar - $6.99 -> $3.99; Time left not specified
