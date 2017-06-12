Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android applications and live wallpapers that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so.

Featured App

DigiCal Calendar Agenda

Today's roundup is presented by DigiCal Calendar Agenda from Digibites. DigiCal is a powerful and customizable calendar app that offers a plethora of features not normally found in your device's default calendar. You can select from seven different calendar views, a light and dark theme, multiple widgets, integrated weather forecasts, an invitation management system, and over fifty thousand public calendars for integration with personal or corporate planning. DigiCal Calendar Agenda is free to download and use, but you can also pick up DigiCal+ Calendar, which is a premium key that unlocks extra features such as a year view, even more monthly widgets, extra customization options, and an ad-free experience for a $4.99 one-time payment.

--

Our daily planner has a clean design and multiple agenda views to make scheduling quick and easy. Schedule appointments with our easy to use planner that offers the day, week, agenda, month, text month, list and year view to all your events. Use our planner to organize and get a clear overview of your busy schedule with 9 beautiful pre-set themes available for the list, grid, day, day list, text month and month widgets. Get access to more than 560k+ public holiday, sports and TV schedules worldwide that you can add to your agenda. Detailed weather info is displayed in our planner: temperature, humidity, precipitation, pressure, cloud cover, wind, sunrise and sunset. Improve visibility at night and save energy. Lots of color options for your organizer including color synchronization with Google Calendar.

Apps

Stack Overflow

As popular as the Stack Overflow website is, I would have never thought it would take this long to get an official app released on Android? With the title's debut this week, you will receive every main feature that would be expected when using the website. That means you get push notifications, question drafts with markdown support, as well as quality search functions with plenty of filters. Whether you are a professional or enthusiast programmer, Stack Overflow in its app form is a much-needed tool. This is especially true when you consider that Stack Overflow is available for free and there are no advertisements or in-app purchases to ruin the experience.

--

Stack Overflow is the can’t-code-without-it site where professional and enthusiast programmers ask their toughest questions and get answers from their peers. Learn, share and level up — on the go — with the Stack Overflow official app.

Read, ask, answer, comment, flag and vote on questions.

Get a push notification when someone answers or comments on your question. Anything that would trigger a Stack Overflow inbox message will trigger an app notification. As always, you can easily turn notifications on and off via settings.

Search and filter by active, newest, votes and more.

Draft questions on the go, even when you’re offline. Markdown tools make it easy to add images and code blocks.

Get back to good questions with a browsing-history view that lists questions you’ve recently looked at.

CineTrak: Your Movie Diary

CineTrak: Your Movie Diary is just that, a movie diary. You will be able to keep track of all of your watched movies by building a personal watchlist. This way you will never forget what you have and have not watched yet. There is also full Trakt.tv integration, as well as cloud sync through your favorite social media sign-in. It is worth pointing out that CineTrak: Your Movie Diary is a freemium release. That does mean you can expect advertisements along with in-app purchases that range up to $99.99 per item.

--

CineTrak lets you find the best movies, build your watchlist, and check reviews and ratings from many sources such as Trakt, IMDB, Metacritic and Rotten Tomatoes. CineTrak is built on Google Material Design and offers a gamified environment which makes watching movies fun and motivational.

ES Disk Analyzer - Storage Space

ES Disk Analyzer - Storage Space is the newest app from ES Global. Essentially this release is a disk storage management app that gives you the necessary tools to keep your phone running smoothly. These tools range from image compression to app battery usage. While most power users will see this release as unnecessary, there are those out there that find such tools helpful. ES Disk Analyzer - Storage Space is offered as a free download that does not contain any advertisements or in-app purchases.

--

ES Disk Analyzer - storage space is an advanced tool for disk storage management on your phone or tablet. It provides a way to help find new files, large Files, redundant files and directories on storage card. With more useful functions like image compression and app junk files cleaning, storage could be freed up and files could well organized and presented in a structured way. You could easily acknowledge your device’s storage situation within ES Disk Analyzer.

Shabaam - GIF with sound

I don't know about the rest of you, but I think adding my own personal sounds to a GIF is a very good idea. So sure, while it may not be the most original idea on Android, it is a good one nonetheless. That is why Shabaam - GIF with sound caught my eye this week. It is a simple app with a simple function. But it delivers just what it sells. If you would like to send you friends and family a GIF with sound, Shabaam - GIF with sound is a good choice. As a matter of fact, it is a choice I consider better than many other similar apps thanks to its lack of advertisements and in-app purchases.

--

Browse millions of GIFs, add your own funny voice recording to them and send it to friends via your favorite messengers and social networks. This is a beta release, so you might see some bugs pop up (hopefully not.). If so, you can reach us with comments and ideas at [email protected]

Manufacturer And Tie-In Apps

Secure Folder

Android Police coverage: Samsung has added its Secure Folder app and file encryption tool to the Play Store

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. is continuing their trend of releasing their apps onto the Play Store for easy upgradeability. Today we are taking a look at this week's release of Secure Folder. If you are a Samsung owner, you should be pretty familiar with this security-focused folder app. Those of you who are unfamiliar, Secure Folder allows you to store sensitive documents in a password secured encrypted space on your device. While this release is limited to Samsung devices only, those of you that do have a compatible device (and the app isn't yet installed) can easily grab Secure Folder for free with little worry of any advertisements or in-app purchases.

--

This update is available for Samsung Mobile with Android 7.0 and above. Secure Folder leverages the defence-grade Samsung Knox security platform to create a private, encrypted space on your Samsung Galaxy phone. Apps and data moved to Secure Folder are sandboxed separately on the device and gain an additional layer of security and privacy.

PlayStation™Video Android TV

Android Police coverage: Sony releases the PlayStation Video for Android TV app to the Play Store

PlayStation Video is Sony's own movie streaming service, similar to what Google Play Movies is. While it is mainly used on their PlayStation console, you can also find the app on iOS and Android. What makes PlayStation Video Android TV stand out is its compatibility with Android TV. That means Android TV users can now enjoy any of their content purchased through the PlayStation Video service. So sure, this may not be a service everyone uses. But you can't argue against the fact that PlayStation Video Android TV is available for free and lacks any advertisements or in-app purchases.

--

PlayStation™Video is the best place to enjoy movies and TV shows purchased from PlayStation®Store. With the PlayStation™Video Android TV App, you can also rent or buy directly. Stream your favourite movies and shows directly on your Android TV.

Edge Swipe - for HTC U11

Edge Swipe - for HTC U11 is an app launcher for the upcoming HTC U11 phone. It allows you to use the edge sensor built into the device as a method to launch this app, which is itself an app launcher. You will have six total shortcuts that you can customize. These shortcuts will appear along the edge of the screen, once you have squeezed your device. While Edge Swipe - for HTC U11 is a free app, there are advertisements present. Luckily there are no in-app purchases included with the download.

--

After the installation is complete, go to Settings -> Edge Sense -> Enable Advanced Mode -> Use the Short Edge or Long Pressure Setup application as "Edge Swipe". Currently offers 6 kinds of App shortcuts, and you can edit your own Apps. Fingerprint unlocking problem is still in solution.

MyScript Nebo - Preview

Android Police coverage: MyScript Nebo is a handwriting recognition and note-taking app for devices with active styluses

MyScript Nebo - Preview is a note taking application that appears to use the same handwriting recognition tech that is contained in MyScript Calculator. This software allows for greater handwriting recognition, which makes for more precise note taking. The main caveat of this release seems to be with its compatibility. Currently, the only devices that work with this app have to use an active stylus, such as the Samsung Note series of devices, or the Galaxy Tab S3. While MyScript Nebo - Preview is not a finished release, you can test it out for free and without worry of any advertisements or in-app purchases.

--

Nebo® preview is the best way to take notes. Created for Android devices using active stylus (like S-Pen or Wacom pen), and powered by MyScript Interactive Ink. Handwrite, draw, edit and format your notes quickly. Instantly convert and transport them as digital documents. Structure your notes using titles, paragraphs, and bullet lists. Add interactive diagrams, editable equations, freeform sketches, and annotate pictures. Finally convert your captured ink to a digital typeset document on demand. Nebo documents can be shared as text. Powered by MyScript Interactive Ink.

SLIVER.tv

SLIVER.tv is an eSports streaming service that has just released their app with Daydream VR support. You will have the ability to view certain events in 360 degree cinematic VR on your Daydream headset. If you enjoy watching eSports, imagine how much better they are in VR. SLIVER.tv is available as a free download that is absent of any advertisements or in-app purchases.

--

SLIVER.tv is a platform to record, view, and stream top eSports games in fully immersive, 360° cinematic VR video. Our cutting edge, patented technology immerses the audience inside the 3D game world, viewing their favorite players and matches in an exciting new way never seen before.

Live Wallpapers

Spirly - Live Wallpaper

Think of Spirly - Live Wallpaper as not just one live wallpaper, but an app with an assortment of live wallpapers. To be exact, you receive 24 different live wallpapers. If you find the pre-made selection is not enough, you can unlock the app's custom live editor through a single in-app purchase that is conveniently priced at $1.49. Short of that single IAP, Spirly - Live Wallpaper is available for free, meaning anyone can try it out and see how it looks.

--

Create your own styles in the optional theme editor:

choose between plasma ball and spirograph scene

change foreground and background colors

adjust size and motion

modify complete style of each line

