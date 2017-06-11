Adoption of the new USB-C port standard has commenced surprisingly rapidly. While there are some holdouts in the world of budget phones, every major smartphone manufacturer but Apple has embraced the new port, even if across various levels of the USB standard or support for features like USB Power Delivery (USB-PD).

USB-C brought long-awaited features like a fully-reversible connector, increased charging speeds without "breaking" the USB standard, support for USB 3.0 and 3.1 features (well, for phones that have them), and the increasing adoption of things like USB audio. USB-C is, frankly, a no-brainer.

So, among Android Police readers, I'm curious how many of you have smartphones with USB-C ports. I imagine it's a heck of a lot more than the general population, but I'm curious just what proportion of you have moved on to the latest and greatest connector from the USB-IF.

Does your phone have a USB-C port, or microUSB? USB-C

microUSB

Other (I'm not lying, really) View Results