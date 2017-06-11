If you are sad with the current state of Android tablets, perhaps you need something cheap to tide you over while you wait? Today you can pick up refurb Amazon Fire HD 6 Tablets over on Woot with 8GB of storage and Special Offers, all for the low price of $30. With a little elbow grease, you can even toss Google Play on it and enjoy a slightly dated Android experience while we all collectively cry over what could have been.

There are a couple of different ways to go about trying to get Google Play on a Kindle, but it's generally pretty easy. I won't provide a full walk-through here since there are so many, but it's a straightforward process. First download the APKs necessary — such as the Google Play Store APK which you can find with a quick search online, the link posted before, or by copying them off your own phone. Then copy the APKs to your Kindle however you like, and install them by allowing software from unknown sources, navigating to wherever they are stored with a file manager, and installing them. There are other ways to do the same thing, but it really is that simple.

The device doesn't follow the same architecture that most Android tablets do, so you can't just toss TWRP recovery on for future adventures. There are ways to get the device into custom recovery for proper rooting, but they aren't for the faint of heart, and it's incredibly easy to brick your new tablet. Even then, TWRP doesn't persist, and you actually have to re-flash the device every time you want to enter custom recovery. Unless you are willing to spend an afternoon mucking about like a script-kiddie in Python, I'd advise you to steer clear. I did it, but it was a pain, and the difficulty with future updates almost isn't worth it. Although it may technically work, I emphatically recommend against using a one-click root exploit application on your Kindle. You might get su access, but, frankly, I would never trust that device to be secure again.

Whether you are up for a challenge, just want Google Play apps on a cheap tablet, or just want a cheap Facebook and Kindle machine, $30 is a good deal. They're even fulfilled by Amazon, and you can have any color you want as long as it's black. Just don't go into the purchase with high expectations.