Android 7.0 Nougat is still trickling out to various Samsung phones and tablets. T-Mobile updated its version of the Galaxy Tab S2 to Nougat just a few days ago, and now the Verizon model is getting the same treatment.

The update, with the version number "NRD90M.T818VVRU1BQE1," includes Android 7.0 along with all of Samsung's latest TouchWiz Grace UX improvements. Android 7.0's highlight feature (especially for tablets) is the multi-window functionality, but there are some other improvements like the enhanced Doze mode. Some Samsung-specific changes include a new battery management page, more photo effects, and an updated keyboard.

You can find detailed instructions for updating the Verizon Tab S2 at the source link below.