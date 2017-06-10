If Sprint is your carrier of choice, you just got three new CDMA-compatible devices to choose from. As of yesterday Sprint now has the ZTE MAX XL, a big but inexpensive phone with a big battery. It isn't new, though it did come out this April. But, it is new to the carrier. There's also the ZTE Warp Connect if a hotspot is more to your liking. Lastly, we have one of the most interesting Android devices in recent memory, the Sprint Phone Connect 4, which gives you a landline over a cellular connection.

The $192 MAX XL is actually a decent looking device. Fans of capacitive keys can look forward to the same dot buttons that ZTE is known for. It's an acquired taste, but I prefer the simpler look if I have to give up my on-screen keys. The phone also has a huge 3,990mAh battery. Paired with the Snapdragon 435 it is likely to last quite a long time. You also get a 6" 1080p IPS display, 7.1.1 Nougat, and microSD expansion.

The ZTE Warp Connect is a $144 Wi-Fi hotspot. It works with up to 10 devices, spits 2.4ghz 802.11 B/G/N, and has a 2,300mAh battery. A little 1.4" touchscreen on the top of it lets you monitor your usage.

Lastly, we have the $120 Sprint Phone Connect 4, which is also made by ZTE. It is meant to give you a landline connection via Sprint's cellular service. So if you travel a lot but still need to use a landline, you can pick it up and take it with you. Humorously enough, the little puck is also running Android 6.0 Marshmallow with a Snapdragon 210. I guess if it doesn't need a screen and only has to take and make calls, the little SoC is more than enough. Service for the Sprint Phone Connect 4 will run you $20 a month.

If you are a Sprint user and a fan of ZTE's products, then this must be a perfect storm of happiness for you. For most of us, these will probably just be another device to consider in each category. The ZTE MAX XL does look like a decent phone for the price if you are more interested in battery life than performance, and it even comes with Nougat. If you'd like to read more, check out the press release below.