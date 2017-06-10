If Sprint is your carrier of choice, you just got three new CDMA-compatible devices to choose from. As of yesterday Sprint now has the ZTE MAX XL, a big but inexpensive phone with a big battery. It isn't new, though it did come out this April. But, it is new to the carrier. There's also the ZTE Warp Connect if a hotspot is more to your liking. Lastly, we have one of the most interesting Android devices in recent memory, the Sprint Phone Connect 4, which gives you a landline over a cellular connection.
The $192 MAX XL is actually a decent looking device. Fans of capacitive keys can look forward to the same dot buttons that ZTE is known for. It's an acquired taste, but I prefer the simpler look if I have to give up my on-screen keys. The phone also has a huge 3,990mAh battery. Paired with the Snapdragon 435 it is likely to last quite a long time. You also get a 6" 1080p IPS display, 7.1.1 Nougat, and microSD expansion.
The ZTE Warp Connect is a $144 Wi-Fi hotspot. It works with up to 10 devices, spits 2.4ghz 802.11 B/G/N, and has a 2,300mAh battery. A little 1.4" touchscreen on the top of it lets you monitor your usage.
Lastly, we have the $120 Sprint Phone Connect 4, which is also made by ZTE. It is meant to give you a landline connection via Sprint's cellular service. So if you travel a lot but still need to use a landline, you can pick it up and take it with you. Humorously enough, the little puck is also running Android 6.0 Marshmallow with a Snapdragon 210. I guess if it doesn't need a screen and only has to take and make calls, the little SoC is more than enough. Service for the Sprint Phone Connect 4 will run you $20 a month.
If you are a Sprint user and a fan of ZTE's products, then this must be a perfect storm of happiness for you. For most of us, these will probably just be another device to consider in each category. The ZTE MAX XL does look like a decent phone for the price if you are more interested in battery life than performance, and it even comes with Nougat. If you'd like to read more, check out the press release below.
Press Release
ZTE USA Announces Award-Winning Smartphone and Two New Devices for Sprint
ZTE introduces the MAX XL smartphone, the Warp Connect hotspot and the Sprint Phone Connect 4 by ZTE to give consumers a truly mobile experience
June 09, 2017 09:55 AM Eastern Daylight Time
RICHARDSON, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ZTE USA, the fourth largest smartphone supplier in the U.S. and second largest in the no-contract market*, today announced three devices for Sprint: The award-winning ZTE MAX XL smartphone featuring a big battery, big display and better connection with high performance user equipment (HPUE) technology, the Warp Connect hotspot with the ability to connect up to 10 devices through Wi-Fi, and the Sprint Phone Connect 4 by ZTE which turns a fixed landline connection mobile.
“The MAX XL coupled with the Sprint Phone Connect 4 and the ZTE Warp Connect allows Sprint customers to have a truly mobile experience virtually anywhere they go.”
“The ZTE MAX XL epitomizes our affordable premium strategy, enabled with high-end features such as Sprint’s HPUE technology at an affordable price,” said Lixin Cheng, SVP, ZTE Corporation, CEO of ZTE Mobile Devices and Chairman of ZTE USA, Inc. “The MAX XL coupled with the Sprint Phone Connect 4 and the ZTE Warp Connect allows Sprint customers to have a truly mobile experience virtually anywhere they go.”
ZTE MAX XL:
The award-winning, 6-inch power packed ZTE MAX XL is now available in select stores and online here for $192 MSRP. The ZTE MAX XL provides you with a:
- Great Connection: The ZTE MAX XL is one of the first devices with Sprint’s HPUE technology and with the inclusion of LTE+ support, means enhanced coverage, more capacity and faster network speeds for you
- Huge Battery and Display: With its 6-inch IPS FHD screen with Gorilla Glass 3, the ZTE MAX XL features a huge beautiful screen; with a 3,990mAh battery, it can take all the streaming, calling, texting and game play you can throw at it without worrying about running out of battery
- Power-Packed Performance: A 1.4GHz Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ octa-core mobile platform with 2GB RAM and 16GB ROM, expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card, coupled with Android Nougat seamlessly blends power with performance
ZTE Warp Connect:
Connect up to 10 devices by Wi-Fi virtually anywhere with the ZTE Warp Connect hotspot, available in select stores and online here for $144 MSRP. The Warp Connect helps you stay mobile through featuring:
- Stay Online Longer: With its 2300mAh Li-ION battery, the Warp Connect allows users to stay online longer without worry
- Wi-Fi Supported: The device supports the most popular Wi-Fi connections including Wi-Fi 802.11 B/G/N
- Large Screen: Keep track of usage, connections, battery life from its 1.4” TFT display all while taking it wherever you need to go
Sprint Phone Connect 4 by ZTE
Turn your wired landline connection mobile with the Sprint Home Phone Connect 4 by ZTE, available in select stores and online here for $120 MSRP. Whether you go to a lake house, friend’s house or virtually anywhere the Sprint network reaches you are able to take your home phone with you so you never miss a call. The Sprint Phone Connect 4 by ZTE features:
- Flexibility: Conveniently add your home phone as another line to your cellular plan
- Portable Device: There’s no need to stay at home for a phone call since you can take the device wherever the Sprint network reaches
For a full list of the MAX XL, Sprint Phone Connect 4 and Warp Connect specifications and features, or to purchase any of the products, please visit Sprint.com.
*Strategy Analytics, Q1 2017
Offer/coverage not avail. everywhere. Restrictions apply. See store or sprint.com for details.
About ZTE USA
ZTE USA (www.zteusa.com), headquartered in Richardson, Texas, is a subsidiary of ZTE Corporation, a global provider of mobile devices, telecommunication systems, and enterprise solutions. Operating since 1998, ZTE USA is dedicated to making cost-efficient, quality communication technology accessible to all. ZTE is ranked by independent industry analysts as the fourth-largest supplier of mobile devices in the U.S. overall, and second-largest supplier of prepaid devices.
Visit ZTE USA at www.zteusa.com on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/ZTEUSA, Twitter https://twitter.com/ZTE_USA, and on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/user/ZTEUSAInc.
Qualcomm and Snapdragon are trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries.
Qualcomm Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.
Contacts
ZTE USA
Jeffrey Norris, 972-671-8885
[email protected]
Comments